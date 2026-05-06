Halcyon Days – My Heart Is My Compass release May 7th

Halcyon Days tap into restless energy and internal chaos on “My Heart Is My Compass,” a volatile post-hardcore anthem fueled by speed, anger, and emotional honesty.



The song explores the exhaustion of always saying yes, carrying too much, and slowly drifting away from your own needs. With razor-sharp riffs, relentless drums, and a chorus that hits like a confession, the track captures the moment when pressure becomes unbearable, yet quitting is never truly an option.

“My Heart Is My Compass” showcases the band’s ability to blend hardcore urgency with melodic metalcore sensibility, creating something both aggressive and deeply human. It’s a song that moves fast, hits hard, and leaves a lasting mark.

Listen to the single here: https://ffm.to/myheartismycomp…

The single marks the last step toward the release of NOTHING TO NO ONE // SOMETHING TO SOMEONE that release via Indie Recordings on June 5th 2026

ABOUT

Halcyon Days have established themselves as one of Norway’s most consistent and compelling metalcore acts.

Known for their immersive live presence, infectious intensity, and explosive energy, the band has earned seven-figure streams, widespread international press, and slots at major European festivals including Summer Breeze Open Air, High Five Summer Fest, Inferno Festival, and Reeperbahn Festival.

Halcyon Days have balanced aggression, melody, and emotion, creating music that is heavy, deeply human, and built to resonate on stage and in headphones alike.

In 2026 Halcyon Days continue to evolve while staying true to their roots, reinforcing their position as one of Norway’s leading modern metalcore bands.

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