Halcyon Days unleash new single “Save Me From Myself,“ and announce new album!

Halcyon Days feat. Jonas W. Hansen (Fixation)

– Save Me From Myself March 10th

Halcyon Days unleash “Save Me From Myself,” a powerful new single that dives headfirst into the emotional core of modern metalcore while staying fiercely loyal to the genre’s roots.

Blending massive guitars, driving rhythms, and cathartic breakdowns with an unforgettable chorus performed by Jonas Westerud Hansen from the band Fixation and the latest season of national Norwegian TV show “Stjernekamp” (ENG: Singing with the Stars), the song captures the tension between inner darkness and unwavering devotion. Built in contrast, “Save Me From Myself” moves between suffocating heaviness and melodic release, mirroring the mental push-and-pull of loving someone through hardship while battling your own demons. The band once again proves their ability to balance brutality and vulnerability — a signature that has helped establish Halcyon Days as one of Norway’s most consistent heavy providers of the Norwegian metal scene.

Accompanied by a music video, the single showcases the band’s explosive energy and emotional intensity, setting the tone for their upcoming album NOTHING TO NO ONE // SOMETHING TO SOMEONE that will release via Indie Recordings on June 5th 2026

FFO: Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, Dayseeker and Counterparts