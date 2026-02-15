Vreid unleash “Kraken”, the official soundtrack to upcoming international blockbuster

Forged from the depths of ancient myth and blackened Nordic landscapes, Vreid’s new single “Kraken” emerges as the official soundtrack to Nordisk Film’s upcoming epic feature of the same name. The track arrives January 23, accompanied by a cinematic music video, ahead of the film’s global rollout throughout 2026.

On January 23, Norwegian metal pioneers Vreid release “Kraken”, a monumental instrumental piece written as the official score for the feature film Kraken. Rooted in the blackened spirit of Sognametal and the brutal mythology of the Sognefjord, the song channels ancient forces, crushing atmospheres and a sense of inevitable awakening. A music video built from the film’s universe will follow the single release.

Set beneath Norway’s deepest fjord, Kraken tells the story of a colossal, ancient creature resting below the surface, a force of nature ready to rise. The film is already sold to more than 35 international markets and will premiere in Norwegian cinemas on February 6, with international releases throughout 2026.

Listen to the single here: https://ffm.to/kraken

Producer Einar Loftesnes describes the collaboration as inevitable. “The song that Kvåle has written for this movie is the quintessential soundtrack of Sogn. This Vreid song captures the essence of Sognametal, the Kraken legend and creates the perfect sonic landscape of the dark nature where both elements originated and have blended together.” For songwriter Jarle Kvåle, the project is deeply personal. “Growing up by the Sognefjord at times felt like growing up in a David Lynch world. Einar has taken that atmosphere through his many projects and wrapped Sogn into that world. It was an absolute privilege to write music for the universe he has created, and I am proud that Vreid is now a part of this cinematic world.” The collaboration comes full circle. Long before Vreid existed, Loftesnes was the band members’ music teacher and helped record their earliest demos. More than 30 years later, they reunite for a project rooted in the same landscape, the same darkness and the same uncompromising vision