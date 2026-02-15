Vreid unleash “Kraken”, the official soundtrack to upcoming international blockbuster

Forged from the depths of ancient myth and blackened Nordic landscapes, Vreid’s new single “Kraken” emerges as the official soundtrack to Nordisk Film’s upcoming epic feature of the same name. The track arrives January 23, accompanied by a cinematic music video, ahead of the film’s global rollout throughout 2026.
On January 23, Norwegian metal pioneers Vreid release “Kraken”, a monumental instrumental piece written as the official score for the feature film Kraken. Rooted in the blackened spirit of Sognametal and the brutal mythology of the Sognefjord, the song channels ancient forces, crushing atmospheres and a sense of inevitable awakening. A music video built from the film’s universe will follow the single release.
Set beneath Norway’s deepest fjord, Kraken tells the story of a colossal, ancient creature resting below the surface, a force of nature ready to rise. The film is already sold to more than 35 international markets and will premiere in Norwegian cinemas on February 6, with international releases throughout 2026.
Producer Einar Loftesnes describes the collaboration as inevitable. “The song that Kvåle has written for this movie is the quintessential soundtrack of Sogn. This Vreid song captures the essence of Sognametal, the Kraken legend and creates the perfect sonic landscape of the dark nature where both elements originated and have blended together.”
For songwriter Jarle Kvåle, the project is deeply personal. “Growing up by the Sognefjord at times felt like growing up in a David Lynch world. Einar has taken that atmosphere through his many projects and wrapped Sogn into that world. It was an absolute privilege to write music for the universe he has created, and I am proud that Vreid is now a part of this cinematic world.”
The collaboration comes full circle. Long before Vreid existed, Loftesnes was the band members’ music teacher and helped record their earliest demos. More than 30 years later, they reunite for a project rooted in the same landscape, the same darkness and the same uncompromising vision
An album born from challenge and reinvention
Vreid describe the creation of their upcoming album The Skies Turn Black as one of the most demanding, yet rewarding, processes of their career. What began with inspiration turned into a difficult period where communication and direction faltered. Through persistence and recalibration, the band emerged with eleven songs shaped by both struggle and artistic renewal.
Five years after their previous album, Vreid now stand firmly behind the new material. They point to the strength of the songwriting, the production developed together with producer Anders Nordengen, and the handcrafted artwork by Kim Holm. Most importantly, the band feels they have created an album that represents some of their finest work and a meaningful evolution of their sound.
The Skies Turn Black arrives on March 6, 2026. In the same year, Vreid will return to European stages on a major tour alongside Hypocrisy, Abbath and Vomitory, bringing their new material to some of the continent’s most celebrated metal cities. The album is already now available for pre-order.
Antworten