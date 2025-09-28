A brutal and honest album debut from Jordsjuk!

Jordsjuk – Naglet til livet OUT NOW (September 19th, 2025)
A brutal and honest debut
After turning heads with the relentless 2024 EP Råtner på rot, Jordsjuk are back with their full-length debut: Naglet til livet (translates to ‘Nailed to life’). Across twelve tracks and 36 minutes, the band delivers a visceral strike of raw, uncompromising metal, free of gloss, gimmicks and nonsense.
“Naglet til livet is a kaleidoscope of destruction, decay, and ugliness”, the band states. “From the thrash-fueled chaos of “Grovt skadeverk” and the suffocating aggression of “Parasitt”, to the punk-driven decay of “Rennestein” and the gloomy introspectiveness of “Svikter den neste”, this is the sound of filth, concrete, ruin, and rage. Twelve tracks of in-your-face, riff-driven and organic metal.”
Darkness from within
Jordsjuk consists of Renton (drums), Mannevond (vocals), Sagstad (guitars), and Larsen (bass), seasoned musicians from the Norwegian underground. Their sound sits somewhere between black, death, thrash, punk, and rock, forging a sonic identity as raw as it is deliberate. The lyrics, written in Norwegian, dive into personal collapse, trauma, and apocalyptic despair, delivered with uncompromising honesty.
From the very first track, “Kollaps” (‘Collapse’) it’s clear this is not for the faint-hearted. A death metal-driven opener drenched in dread and doom, the band describes it as “the soundtrack to our downfall”, fast, harsh, and devastating.
“Riv skorpen av såret” (‘Tear the scab off the wound’) plunges into black metal territory, with blast beats and tremolo guitars underpinning lyrics about reliving old wounds and clinging to pain. “Skreddersøm” (‘Tailor made’) is intense and direct, and according to the band „best enjoyed with clenched fists,“ while “Rottebitt” (‘Rat bite’) provides a 2-minute fix of bitter, stringent aggression.
Toward the album’s end, “Klarhet og dybde” (‘Clarity and depth’) stands out as one of the most demanding yet cathartic moments, a sonic plunge into icy waters, where clarity is found only after enduring the cold. “Svikter den neste” (‘Betray the next’) slows things down and deepens the darkness, exploring betrayal as a recurring cycle. The album concludes with its title track, Naglet til livet, a complex and unforgiving hybrid of death and black metal, digging into the inescapable burdens we carry through life.
Everything in its right place
Drums were recorded at PhatCat Studios (Rygge, Norway), with the rest captured at various locations in Oslo. Mixing was handled by Kurt Ballou (Converge) at God City Studios (Salem, MA), while Brad Boatright took care of mastering at Audiosiege Studio (Portland, OR). The result is exactly what it needs to be: dirty, sharp, and heavy.
“Jordsjuk is necro music for necro times,” says the band, and after hearing Naglet til livet, it’s hard to disagree.
The band has already played this year’s by:Larm festival and Midgardsblot in 2025, and it’s on stage that their sonic violence truly takes over. More shows are coming in 2025 and 2026, and even before its release the album is already receiving outstanding reviews.
Press quotes:
“The guys want to bring more riffs and attitude back to extreme metal – and they’ve absolutely succeeded. This is an album that will rank among the very best of 2025.” – Norway Rock Magazine
Upcoming shows:
03/10 Vaterland, Oslo – release show
24/01 Kulturhuset, Bergen
14/03 Heimfall Metallkraft, Sauda
