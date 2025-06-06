STORM x Fixation – “Suffocating” Proof that Norway’s heavy scene is more alive than ever!

Two of Norway’s most unapologetic names in alternative music team up for a raw, hard-hitting release – and it hits deep.

On June 6, 16-year-old rising force STORM and genre-pushing band Fixation unleash “Suffocating” – a fierce, emotional collaboration that blends vulnerability with controlled chaos. It’s more than just a song. It’s two generations crashing into each other and creating something loud, honest, and entirely their own.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A9GkxlzjNM

STORM may be young, but he’s already racked up millions of views on TikTok and taken the stage at international festivals. Fixation, on the other hand, have built a reputation for explosive live energy, sharp songwriting, and a sound that doesn’t play by anyone’s rules. Together, they’ve made one of the most compelling tracks to come out of Norway’s alternative scene in a long time.

And no – this isn’t your average feature. “Suffocating” is personal. It’s intense. And it’s been a long time coming.

“I’ve been working with the guys in Fixation since I was 11,” says STORM. “Martin produced my first EP, and he mixed my entire new album. They were the first band I saw that made heavy music in Norway feel like it could actually matter on a global level.”

Fixation knew right away “Suffocating” was the one. “The track stood out immediately,” says vocalist Jonas W. Hansen. “We added a breakdown to give it our edge – more grit, more impact. It had to feel like both of us.”

Lyrically, “Suffocating” is a middle finger to expectations. It’s about refusing to be boxed in, refusing to be silenced – and the fury that builds when people treat your independence like a threat. “When I sing ‘I’m a demon,’ it’s not about being evil,” STORM says. “It’s about how people treat you when you stop playing nice. I’m done letting anyone choke my voice.”

The track is paired with a cold-blooded music video filmed in the dead of winter in Trondheim, Norway. Directed by Helmet Productions, it sees Jonas portraying a demonic version of STORM, dragging him down. “He stood screaming in freezing water while I sat in a warm trailer watching him go full beast mode,” STORM laughs. “He looked terrifying – which is hilarious, because he’s one of the nicest guys I know.”

“Suffocating” is more than just a song. It’s a collision of two expressions, two generations – and two artists who are actively pushing the boundaries of what modern alternative music from Norway can sound like. The result is raw, intense, and unapologetically real. It’s a statement that in 2025, Norwegian heavy music still has something new – and important – to say.

“This is more than just a feature,” says STORM. “We’re two of the only acts in Norway doing this kind of heavy alternative sound – and now we’ve finally joined forces. It was about time.”

Zwei der kompromisslosesten Namen der norwegischen Alternative-Szene haben sich für eine rohe, knallharte Veröffentlichung zusammengetan – und sie geht tief.

Am 6. Juni veröffentlichen der 16-jährige Nachwuchsstar STORM und die genreübergreifende Band Fixation „Suffocating“ – eine wilde, emotionale Kollaboration, die Verletzlichkeit mit kontrolliertem Chaos verbindet. Es ist mehr als nur ein Song. Zwei Generationen prallen aufeinander und schaffen etwas Lautes, Ehrliches und ganz Eigenes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A9GkxlzjNM

STORM mag jung sein, hat aber bereits Millionen von Aufrufen auf TikTok erzielt und internationale Festivals bestritten. Fixation hingegen hat sich einen Ruf für explosive Live-Energie, prägnantes Songwriting und einen Sound erarbeitet, der sich an keine Regeln hält. Gemeinsam haben sie einen der fesselndsten Tracks der norwegischen Alternative-Szene seit langem geschaffen.

Und nein – das ist kein gewöhnliches Feature. „Suffocating“ ist persönlich. Es ist intensiv. Und es hat lange gedauert.

„Ich arbeite seit meinem elften Lebensjahr mit den Jungs von Fixation zusammen“, sagt STORM. „Martin hat meine erste EP produziert und mein komplettes neues Album gemischt. Sie waren die erste Band, die ich je gesehen habe, die harte Musik in Norwegen so klingen ließ, als könnte sie weltweit etwas bewirken.“

Fixation wusste sofort, dass „Suffocating“ die richtige Band war. „Der Track fiel sofort auf“, sagt Sänger Jonas W. Hansen. „Wir haben einen Breakdown hinzugefügt, um ihm unsere besondere Note zu verleihen – mehr Biss, mehr Wucht. Es sollte sich nach uns beiden anfühlen.“

Textlich ist „Suffocating“ ein Mittelfinger an die Erwartungen. Es geht darum, sich nicht eingrenzen zu lassen, sich nicht zum Schweigen bringen zu lassen – und um die Wut, die entsteht, wenn Menschen deine Unabhängigkeit als Bedrohung empfinden. „Wenn ich ‚I’m a demon‘ singe, geht es nicht darum, böse zu sein“, sagt STORM. „Es geht darum, wie die Leute dich behandeln, wenn du nicht mehr nett bist. Ich lasse mir nicht mehr die Stimme nehmen.“

Der Track ist mit einem kaltblütigen Musikvideo unterlegt, das im tiefsten Winter in Trondheim, Norwegen, gedreht wurde. Unter der Regie von Helmet Productions spielt Jonas darin eine dämonische Version von STORM, die ihn herunterzieht. „Er stand schreiend im eiskalten Wasser, während ich in einem warmen Wohnwagen saß und ihm beim Ausrasten zusah“, lacht STORM. „Er sah furchteinflößend aus – was urkomisch ist, denn er ist einer der nettesten Typen, die ich kenne.“

„Suffocating“ ist mehr als nur ein Song. Es ist die Kollision zweier Ausdrucksformen, zweier Generationen – und zweier Künstler, die aktiv die Grenzen dessen erweitern, wie moderne Alternative-Musik aus Norwegen klingen kann. Das Ergebnis ist roh, intensiv und unverblümt authentisch. Es ist ein Statement: Norwegische Heavy-Musik hat auch 2025 noch etwas Neues – und Wichtiges – zu sagen.

„Das ist mehr als nur ein Feature“, sagt STORM. „Wir sind zwei der wenigen Acts in Norwegen, die diesen harten Alternative-Sound spielen – und jetzt haben wir endlich unsere Kräfte gebündelt. Es wurde auch Zeit.“