Eine Bandvorstellung: Absorb aus Erlangen

ABSORB – Deutscher Death Metal seit 1989

ABSORB wurde 1989 in Bayern gegründet und entwickelte sich zu einer kompromisslosen Kraft im Death-Metal-Underground. Über die Jahrzehnte hat sich die Band einen Namen in der deutschen Metal-Szene gemacht und sich Anerkennung für ihren rauen Sound und ihre unermüdliche Energie erworben.

Ihre frühen Demos „Last Regain“ und „The Call“ wurden von Fans und Presse gleichermaßen hoch gelobt und festigten ABSORBs Platz im Underground. 1994 trennte sich die Band aufgrund kreativer Differenzen, doch 2007 entfachten die Gründungsmitglieder Pfisty und Jochen die Flamme neu und erweckten ABSORB zu neuem Leben.

Mit neuer Besetzung veröffentlichte ABSORB 2010 das Album „Dealing with Pain“, das von der Metal-Presse hoch gelobt wurde. Zwischen 2012 und 2016 prägten Besetzungswechsel die Entwicklung der Band. 2014 stieß der ehemalige Sänger von Dryrot zur Band und brachte frische Energie ans Mikrofon.

2015 veröffentlichte die Band die EP Vision Apart, die Old-School-Death-Metal mit Thrash-Einflüssen vermischte. Trotz weiterer Besetzungswechsel im Jahr 2016 hielt ABSORB Kurs. Ihr Vermächtnis wurde 2020 in Andreas Hertkorns Buch „Longing For Death – Als Death Metal Deutschland eroberte“ gewürdigt, zusammen mit anderen Pionieren aus den goldenen Jahren des Genres (1985–1993). Ob live oder auf Platte, ABSORB ist international ein Begriff – eine Tatsache, die durch Beiträge im Rock Hard, Metal Hammer und unzähligen Online-Publikationen bestätigt wird.

ABSORB teilte die Bühne mit Größen wie Master, Cannibal Corpse, Obscura, Pestilence, Sodom, Vader, Destruction, Arch Enemy, Morbid Angel, Triptykon und vielen anderen. Sie haben Festivalbühnen in ganz Europa erobert, darunter das Metal Franconia Festival, das Infernum meets Porkcore Festival, das Suffering Life Festival, das Way of Darkness, Mountains of Death (CH), das Christmas Metal Festival und viele mehr. ABSORB ist selbstverwaltet und absolut unabhängig und hat sich mit professioneller Denkweise, kreativer Entschlossenheit und einer explosiven Live-Show entwickelt. Die Band ist weiterhin offen für die Zusammenarbeit mit einem Label, das ihre Vision und Leidenschaft für Death Metal teilt.

2025 markiert 36 Jahre unerbittlicher Brutalität von ABSORB. Zur Feier des Tages veröffentlichen wir im April 2025 die 8-Track-CD „Tales from the Past“ – ein furioser Knaller aus den Archiven. Doch damit ist die Geschichte noch nicht zu Ende …

2026 erscheint die kompromisslose CD „Origin of Brutality“. ABSORB ist stärker denn je. Bleibt dran!

ABSORB steht für professionelle Einstellung, brachialen Sound und einen unzerstörbaren Underground-Spirit. Wer das Rohe und Echte liebt, ist mit ABSORB gut beraten.

Macht euch bereit – ABSORB ist noch lange nicht am Ende. Die brachiale Kraft des deutschen Death Metal ist lebendig und wohlauf. Englisch below

ABSORB – German Death Metal Since 1989

Formed in 1989 in Bavaria, Germany, ABSORB emerged as an uncompromising force in the Death Metal underground. Over the decades, the band has carved its name into the German metal scene, gaining recognition for their raw sound and relentless energy.

Their early demos, Last Regain and The Call, were met with strong praise from both fans and press, cementing ABSORB’s place in the underground. In 1994, the band split due to creative differences, but in 2007, founding members Pfisty and Jochen reignited the flame and brought ABSORB back to life.

With a new lineup, ABSORB released the album Dealing with Pain in 2010, receiving solid acclaim from the metal media. Between 2012 and 2016, lineup changes continued to shape the band’s evolution. In 2014, the former vocalist of Dryrot joined the fold, bringing fresh energy to the mic.

In 2015, the band dropped the EP Vision Apart, blending old-school Death Metal with Thrash influences. Despite further lineup shifts in 2016, ABSORB held their course. Their legacy was honored in the 2020 book by Andreas Hertkorn, Longing For Death – When Death Metal Conquered Germany, alongside other pioneers from the genre’s golden years (1985–1993).

Whether live or on record, ABSORB stands tall on the international stage—a fact confirmed by features in Rock Hard, Metal Hammer, and countless online publications.

ABSORB has shared the stage with giants such as Master, Cannibal Corpse, Obscura, Pestilence, Sodom, Vader, Destruction, Arch Enemy, Morbid Angel, Triptykon, and many others. They’ve crushed festival stages across Europe, including Metal Franconia Festival, Infernum meets Porkcore Festival, Suffering Life Festival, Way of Darkness, Mountains of Death (CH), Christmas Metal Festival, and more.

Self-managed and fiercely independent, ABSORB has grown with a professional mindset, creative grit, and an explosive live show. The band remains open to working with a label that shares their vision and passion for Death Metal. 2025 marks 36 years of relentless brutality from ABSORB. To celebrate, we’re unleashing the 8-track CD „Tales from the Past“ in April 2025—a furious blast from the vaults. But the story doesn’t end there…

Coming in 2026: the full-length onslaught CD „Origin of Brutality“. ABSORB is stronger than ever. Stay heavy. Stay tuned.

ABSORB stands for professional attitude, crushing sound, and an unbreakable underground spirit. For those who crave the raw and the real—you can reckon with ABSORB.

Prepare yourself—ABSORB is far from done. The brute force of German Death Metal is alive and well.

Line Up: Volker-Vocals, Hahni-Bass, Jochen-Drums, Pfisty-leadguitar

Contact:

Info@absorb-metal.eu

http://www.facebook.com/absorbmetal

http://www.instagram.com/absorbmetal/

http://www.absorb-metal.eu

https://www.youtube.com/@ABSORBMETAL_OLDSCHOOL/videos

http://www.skullmerch.com