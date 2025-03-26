JORDSJUK – The New Purveyors of Primal Blackened Metal Unleashes ‘Rennestein’ and Announces Debut Album

JORDSJUK – The New Purveyors of Primal Blackened Metal Unleashes ‘Rennestein’ March 28th 2025

and Announces Debut Album

From the cold and ugly streets of Oslo, Norway, Jordsjuk emerge with Rennestein—a filthy, rebellious anthem that drags you straight into the gutter. With a sound rooted in black metal, death, thrash and punk, Jordsjuk channels the raw and unfiltered energy of Norway’s underground, delivering a ferocious blend of groove, grit, and grim atmosphere.

Behind the new name stands a lineup of hardened musicians, with their backgrounds in a number of bands that have made their mark on the Norwegian extreme metal scene. Now Jordsjuk is ready to claim their place. No gimmicks – just pure, primal and unrelenting metal.

Rennestein offers a glimpse into the band’s upcoming debut album, showcasing its groovier, punk-tinged side. The Norwegian lyrics paint a bleak picture of downfall and decay—a world of urban rot and personal collapse. It’s a soundtrack to life on the edge, where defeat is a daily ritual and the ruins are all too real.

“We proudly present Rennestein, a raw and punk-inspired track that sets the tone for the album. It’s a journey through concrete, sewers, and pissing rain—capturing the fall from grace and the harsh realities of life on the margins,” the band says.

Though new in name, Jordsjuk have already made noise. Dagsavisen dubbed them “one of the hardest-hitting sensations of 2024,” and their debut EP Råtner på rot quickly gained attention, with Metal Injection calling them one of Norway’s most promising new acts.

Debut Album ‘Naglet til livet’ – Coming Fall 2025

Jordsjuk now look ahead to their debut full-length Naglet til livet, set to drop fall 2025. With a no-compromise approach to riff-driven metal and lyrics steeped in despair and destruction, this album sets a brutal new standard. If Rennestein is any indication, the full record will be a relentless, groove-laced descent into the darker corners of the human condition.

Line-up:

Renton – Drums

Mannevond – Vocals

Sagstad – Guitars

Larsen – Bass

JORDSJUK is primal blackened metal—bringing you death and doom with a groove.

Necro times need necro music.