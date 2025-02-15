STORM – Walking Dead

February 14th 2025

16-Year-Old STORM Is Breaking Boundaries With His New Single – Are You Ready for the Future?

At just 16 years old, STORM is already making waves in the metalcore scene. He’s been nominated for the 2025 Norwegian Music Publishing Awards in the „Breakthrough of the Year“ category, joining the ranks of past artists like Sigrid, Girl in Red, and Fixation. Today February 14, he’s dropping Walking Dead—a crushing yet melodic metalcore anthem packed with massive breakdowns, infectious hooks, and raw energy. This is the sound of a new generation taking the genre to the next level.



Listen to the single here: https://ffm.to/wd

Carving His Own Path

STORM has never been one to fit in. While others played along, he stood out—eyeliner, bright hair, and a style that made him an easy target. But instead of backing down, he owned it. Walking Dead isn’t just a song – it’s a statement. It’s about fighting back against expectations and owning who you are, no matter what.

The track came to life in a moment of pure instinct. On his way home from school, an idea struck him. By the time he reached the studio, the song was already fully formed in his mind. Walking Dead is the sound of breaking free from a society that constantly tries to fit people into a box.

– Too many people live like zombies in a world that tells you what’s ‘right’ and ‘wrong,’ STORM says. This song is about breaking out of that mindset and being unapologetically yourself. It’s for everyone who’s ever felt like an outsider, who never fit into the popular crowd.

Festival Stages, Prime-Time TV – STORM Is Everywhere

STORM, aka Lea Davadi Sundli, is quickly becoming a name to know. With millions of views on TikTok and a rapidly growing fanbase, he’s one of the most exciting new artists on the rise.

Live, he’s already dominated major festivals like Tons of Rock, Bukta, and Månefestivalen in Norway – and even taken on the legendary Download Festival in the UK. He’s also made history by bringing metalcore to Norway’s prime-time TV, performing on Lindmo, the country’s biggest talk show.

A New Generation of Metalcore

STORM is doing things his own way. Inspired by bands like Bring Me the Horizon and Falling in Reverse, he fuses catchy melodies, different genres, brutal riffs, and crushing breakdowns to create a sound that pushes boundaries. Fearlessly experimenting, he’s bridging the gap between the metal scene and the mainstream.

One thing is clear—STORM is on the rise. More singles are on the way in 2025, and rumors are already swirling about a debut album. If he’s not on your radar yet, now is the time.

Walking Dead drops on February 14. Get ready for chaos!