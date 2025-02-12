PURIFIED IN BLOOD – KEY AND STONE

Release: February 12th

Purified in Blood strong start to 2025, continues with the release of Key and Stone – perhaps the most powerful track of the album.

Set against the backdrop of the fight for freedom in Palestine, it stands as a testament to the strength of the oppressed and the defiance. A message and a message that demands to be heard.

KEY AND STONE

“Featuring guest vocals by our brother, and former band member Lars Sindre Ånneland, this track is the last release before the full length PRIMAL PULSE THUNDER



Listen to the single: https://ffm.to/keyandstonepib

This track is forged in rage and defiance, written in absolute solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West bank, who have endured decades of oppression and occupation.

As we witness the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people, broadcast live for the world to see, this song is dedicated to those fighting for freedom, self-determination, liberation from oppression— and for their right to return to their homes.

F**k imperialism. FREE PALESTINE.”

Purified in Bloods first new album in a decade, Primal Pulse Thunder, is set to drop March 14th.

The highly anticipated album that promises a blend of unrelenting power and thought-provoking energy, filled with heavy riffs, wild intensity, and unapologetic force.

A true a must-listen for anyone craving music that channels pure, raw power.

Purified in Blood comment:

„After 12 years, the pulse is stronger than ever. This album is a culmination of everything we’ve built over the years, combined with the fire that’s been burning while we’ve been away.

“Primal Pulse Thunder” is an eruption of what we’ve always stood for – unrelenting, uncompromising, and primal.“

The upcoming album was recorded in an old, abandoned asylum in Sandnes, Norway, under the expert guidance of the masterful Arvid Tjelta. It was further mixed and mastered at Antfarm Studio with metal wizard Tue Madsen, behind the knots.

In 2025 the band is also gearing up for an epic live comeback in 2025, with five release shows planned in their home territory from March 15th to May 24th.

Upcoming concerts:

March 15th – Stavanger – Folken

March 21st – Kopervik – Ovenpaa

March 22nd – Bergen – USF Verftet

March 29th – Oslo – Parkteaterter

May 24th – Trondheim – Verkstedhallen

About Purified in Blood

Hailing from Stavanger, Norway, Purified in Blood is known for their unique blend of metal and hardcore, releasing several critically acclaimed albums since their formation in 2003.

Their powerful stage presence and relentless energy have earned them a dedicated fanbase worldwide.