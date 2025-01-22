16-Year-Old Metal Sensation Shakes Up the Industry – and Scores a Huge Award Nomination!

At just 16 years old, Leo Davadi Sundli, known as STORM has already become a name on everyone’s lips. With a unique blend of brutal metalcore and captivating songwriting, he is taking both Norway and the world by storm. Now, he’s nominated for the 2025 Norwegian Publishing Awards in the category of „Breakthrough of the Year,“ a prestigious award previously won by artists such as Girl in Red, Sigrid, Highasakite, and Fixation.

A Year That Put Norwegian Metalcore on the Map

2024 has been a whirlwind year for STORM. On TikTok, he has reached millions of people, and despite his young age, his explosive energy has created engagement few Norwegian artists in his genre can match. On stage, he has delivered unforgettable performances at festivals like Træna, Bukta, and Månefestivalen in Norway, as well as international festivals like Download Festival in the UK. In addition, he has made waves on Norwegian radio and brought metalcore to Lindmo, showcasing a new side of Norwegian metal on mainstream national television.

Global Praise and Big Deals

STORM’s success knows no borders. With praise from British media such as Distorted Sound Magazine and a global booking deal with Napalm Events, he is well on his way to becoming an international star. It’s almost unbelievable that such a young artist has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with in a demanding and competitive genre.

Paving the Way for a New Generation

The nomination places STORM in a league of artists who have left their mark on Norwegian music history. Previous winners of „Breakthrough of the Year“ include names that have redefined their genres and reached global audiences – and now, STORM could be next in line. His ability to balance niche appeal with commercial success makes him one of the most exciting names on today’s music scene.

The Norwegian Publishing Awards will celebrate its 10th anniversary on March 12, 2025, at Ambassaden in Oslo, Norway. Whether STORM takes home the award or not, one thing is certain: This is just the beginning. He has already proven he can stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the country’s biggest artists – and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Congratulations on the nomination, STORM – you are setting a new standard!