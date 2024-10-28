Fixation delivers powerful, experimental and emotionally charged mini-album “Speak in Tongues”, October 11th!

Shortly after their successful debut album, the award-winning metalcore band Fixation is ready to release new music with Speak in Tongues – a conceptual mini-album exploring themes of belonging, identity, and power. Across eight tracks, the band from Norway takes listeners on a musical journey where thought-provoking lyrics and a complex soundscape intertwine.

Speak in Tongues is released on October 11th, 2024, marking a new high point in what has already been a groundbreaking year for Fixation. The band received the Breakthrough of the Year award at the Norwegian Publishing Awards earlier this year, as well as a nomination for Song of the Year for the track Ignore the Disarray. These historic recognitions are notable, as no metal band had previously been nominated for or won these awards.

The Breakthrough of the Year award came as a result of the band’s rapid progress, establishing themselves as one of the most promising and exciting newcomers in the genre. Throughout 2023, Fixation released their debut album and performed over 60 international shows with renowned acts like Devin Townsend, Imminence, and Annisokay. Their intense and energetic live performances have secured them spots at some of Europe’s most prestigious festivals, such as Tons of Rock, The Great Escape, Summer Breeze Open Air, Tuska, Masters of Rock, Eurosonic, and Download Festival.

Listening Link: HERE