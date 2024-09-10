Blomst play garage punk, serving up feisty and honest lyrics in Norwegian.

They group is known for their kick-ass tunes and the compellingly passionate front figure Ida.

In recent years the by:Larm (Norway’s biggest showcase festival) ready band has grown to become one of the best and biggest bands in their genre in Norway.



Listen to the album here: https://ffm.to/blomststil



Blomst anno 2024 is a more experienced and mature band, as both individuals and songwriters.

Yet, there is still something honest and vulnerable in Blomst’s apparently light-hearted and energetic music. They’ve stuck together as a band throughout their swinging twenties, and now entering the their thirties they have developed not only as musicians, or grown as people, but also as a band.

Blomst have never been scared to face new challenges or explore new musical inspirations, and their eagerness to progress and explore is definitely reflected in their songs.

Lasse: „I’ve gone from being a pretentious young student aiming to write intellectual and poetic lyrics, to being a tired, grown man who wants to get straight to the point.

Being direct in writing music is hard, but it is worth it when you get it right.

Being older I’ve also found that I tend to reflect more on the past. E.G the song “Økernsenteret” is about reminiscing and meeting old friends.“

Ida: „My lyrics have become more daring, I’ve become braver. But at the same time, I’m no longer as hard and “in your face” as I used to be. Maybe it all boils down to being more mature. Now, I dare to address my insecurities and my fears, while at the same time I’m more self-assure, and I demand to be heard!”

Their fourth album “STIL” was recorded in Taakeheimen Lydrike and Globus Music Studio, where Preben Sælid Andersen (Death by Unga Bunga) produced the album. Working with Preben as a producer was a first for Blomst.

This time around they wanted to challenge themselves a little more yet continue to work with someone who understands their sound. The result is perfect – refreshed and new, but true to Blomst.

Ida: „I think we are circling back to where it all started with STIL. We just wanted to write simple, powerful, and catchy songs. We wanted to cultivate the hook and avoid adding too much „stuff“, being the “best skilled musicians” was never our thing anyway!

Whilst writing our songs, we do take into account that the music is made to be played live, to entertain the audience and to get you hooked. We are doing alright and we enjoy our music.

I hope that rubs off on the listener!”

Blomst

Ida Dorthea Horpestad

Teodor Frømyhr-andersen

Stian Fjeld Engen

Lasse Febakke Straum