Finnish metal act Palehørse release double-single “Wounded Animals”!

Last year, Palehørse embarked on an exhilarating musical journey with the release of their album „Hunting Grounds“. The album delivered on its promise of a sonic adventure and stood as a testament to Palehørse’s relentless commitment to pushing genre boundaries, blending unapologetic attitude with unmatched technical prowess and raw intensity. Led by the visionary frontman Lassi Mäki-Kala, Palehørse garnered a dedicated following, captivating listeners with their uncompromising attitude and sheer intensity both on record and live.

Now, almost a year later, Palehørse is ready to captivate their audience once again with the release of a double single titled “Wounded Animals”. This new release promises to continue their sonic exploration and further solidify their place in the music world.

Listen to the tracks here: https://ffm.to/woundedanimals

About the first track the band states: „The song Wounded Animals portrays the human longing for freedom, while also reminding us that if we were granted complete freedom, we wouldn’t know how to handle it. Instead, this freedom would become a burden, leading us astray until we turn into creatures endlessly circling the same path, chasing our own tails and losing our sense of purpose.“

The band continues about the second track: „Re-Revival is about fighting depression and isolation—the need for a fresh start after all the bullshit that has happened in your life. The acoustic version reveals a more raw, authentic and beautiful rendition.“

With Wounded animals, the band also release a live video / lyrics video from Summer Breeze Open Air 2024!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZvGo41ea1I