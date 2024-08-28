After an impressive festival summer, Fixation is back with their new single „Tyrannical Miracle,“setting the standard for what we can expect from their upcoming EP.

The band from Norway hasquickly become a name to watch, and with their debut album „More Subtle than Death“ and over 60international concerts in 2023, they were able to kick off 2024with a double nomination and theaward for „Breakthrough of the Year“ at the Norwegian Publishing Awards!With „Tyrannical Miracle,“ Fixation showcases an even rawer and more intense side of themselves.

The track is a dynamic blend of powerful synths, heavy guitars, and strong vocal performances,spiced with elements of electronic music, stadium rock, and metalcore. Fixation explains:“It’s one ofthe most creative tracks on the EP, and the first time we’ve used blast beats. We didn’t want to setanylimits on what Fixation could be, but just create something that was fun and sounded great.“

The band further shares that the song started as an idea from guitarist Tobias Østerdal and quicklyfell into place after that.“The track is the result of us collaborating very closely from the beginning.The chorus came together very early on, and that’s when we realized we had something special,“says vocalist Jonas Hansen.This summer, Fixation played at some of Europe’s most prestigious festivals, including Tuska inFinland, Summer Breeze Open Air and Full Force in Germany, and Masters of Rock in the CzechRepublic. However, this is not the first time the band has conquered international stages–in 2023,they toured Europe with big names like Devin Townsend and Annisokay and performed at festivalslike Download UK, Eurosonic in the Netherlands, and Rock Imperium in Spain.Fixation has quickly made a name for themselves on the international scene and has received ravereviews from both the press and the audience.

Among those who have taken notice of the band areBBC, Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, and Bring Me The Horizon, highlighting their growing influence.“We’re excited to see the audience go wild during the breakdown. We can’t wait toperform this live,“the band concludes