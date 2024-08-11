Fall 2024 is upon us and the Norwegian melodic hardcore act Halycon Days is set to release the first new single from their upcoming album right in time for the band to reenter one of Germany’s biggest metal festivals, Summer Breeze Open Air festival!

The first track to be released is the short, yet effective N.I.T.C (Nail in the Coffin).

Here the band seamlessly weave together heavy vocals and drums with melodic guitar lines that opens up to a hard, yet emotional soundscape.

Halcyon Days comment:

“Nail in the Coffin is a song about letting go of the toxic and fake people in your life that is bringing you down, not really being your friends, bringing negativity or only wanting something from you, and that in the end is no good for you or your mental health.

Instead focus on taking care of the people that really cares about you, bring good to your life and you are happy to have in your life and cherish those relationships instead.”

N.I.T.C is produced by Martin Selen (Fixation, Gåte, Djerv), and is angry, energetic, hard hitting track – venturing even further into the bands heavy and somber soundscape.

Halcyon Days have paved the way in the Norwegian melodic metalcore scene the last decade – making room for acts like Atena, Fixation and Storm.

This new single is set to drop August 13th, right in time for the band to reenter one of Germany’s biggest metal festivals, Summer Breeze Open Air festival in Dinkelsbhül.

FFO: BMTH, Architects, Counterparts, Falling in Reverse, Asking Alexandria, Stick To Your Guns