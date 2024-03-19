IN-YOUR-FACE RIFF BASED AND GRITTY METAL: JORDSJUK UNLEASH “RÅTNER PÅ ROT”!

MARCH 15th

The groundbreaking new voice in black metal Jordsjuk drops their debut EP “Råtner På Rot”, and proves why the band is on everyone’s lips! Jordsjuk plays fierce, deliciously primitive and groovy black metal with their feet planted in both death and corruption.

Their debut EP „Råtner på Rot“ is unleashed today, and the band has the following to say:

“Råtner på Rot is four tracks of in-your-face riff based and gritty metal, without any nonsense. Primal music for primal people!”

Despite being a new band, Jordsjuk’s members are no strangers to the scene. In fact, the band consist of veterans from renowned bands such as Djevel, Nordjevel, Urgehal, and Koldbrann, to name a few. The band immediately grabbed the attention of both fans and media with the release of their first two singles earlier this year, and Metal Injection has already recognized them as one of the best new bands in the scene!

The Norwegian paper Dagsavisen was also impressed:

“This could quickly become one of the year’s hardest sensations, a trio playing dirty, sneaky, and devilishly obsessed black metal“. – Dagsavisen Jordsjuk will perform at the Indie Recordings stage at the Inferno festival, make sure you get a glimpse of the next big thing in black metal.

Track list – EP – Råtner På Rot:

1. Stein Til Byrden

2. Siste Skanse

3. Råtner På Rot

4. Viva La Apocalypse

About Jordsjuk:

Jordsjuk are embodying the future of Norwegian black metal, and you can expect catchy and effective songs combined with introverted lyrics about mental burdens, doomsday, and the general discomfort plagues the human mind. Their extreme and raw sound immediately grabbed the attention from the renowned metal label Indie Recordings, known for working with bands like Gaahls WYRD, Kampfar, 1349 and Carpathian Forest.

Erlend Gjerde, Managing Director at Indie Recordings states:

„Finally! I`ve been waiting for this sound and feeling for years now. Cold and blackened rock-metal at its finest giving you that thumbs-down feeling we all love“.