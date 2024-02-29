JORDSJUK – VIVA LA APOCALYPSE

FEBRUARY 8th 2024

Jordsjuk unleashes ‚Viva la Apocalypse‘: A relentless assault on hope’s horizon!

The groundbreaking new voice in black metal Jordsjuk drops an intense new track after their phenomenal single debut earlier this year! The trio consists of the seasoned veterans from esteemed bands such as Djevel, Nordjevel, Urgehal and Koldbrann, and February 8th 2024, their latest offering “Viva la Apocalypse” will unleash.



Listen to the single here:https://orcd.co/vivalaapocalyp…

Jordsjuk plays fierce, deliciously primitive and groovy black metal with their feet planted in both death and corruption. Their first single “Siste Skanse” premiered January of this year, and the band immediately grabbed the attention of both fans and media with predictions like;

“This could quickly become one of the year’s hardest sensations, a trio playing dirty, sneaky, and devilishly obsessed black metal“. – Dagsavisen

Their upcoming single “Viva la Apocalypse” brings you down in the dirt, and the band states:

“Crank up the ugliness! Let ‚Viva La Apocalypse‘ shatter the vision of a hopeful future!”

Jordsjuk is: Sagstad – Guitar, Mannevond – Vocals, Renton – Drums and bass

About Jordsjuk:

Jordsjuk are embodying the future of Norwegian black metal, and you can expect catchy and effective songs combined with introverted lyrics about mental burdens, doomsday, and the general discomfort plagues the human mind. Their extreme and raw sound immediately grabbed the attention from the renowned metal label Indie Recordings, known for working with bands like Gaahls WYRD, Kampfar, 1349 and Carpathian Forest.Erlend Gjerde, Managing Director at Indie Recordings states: „Finally! I`ve been waiting for this sound and feeling for years now. Cold and blackened rock-metal at its finest giving you that thumbs-down feeling we all love“.

Besides landing a recording deal with Indie Recodings, Metal Injection also recognized Jordsjuk as one of Norway’s most promising new groups, solidifying their potential as torchbearers for the future black metal scene. The band states: “Nekro times needs nekro music..! We’re here to bring you death and doom with a groove!”