Introducing the blazing inferno of black metal’s future: Jordsjuk!

Prepare for a groundbreaking new voice in the realm of black metal: Jordsjuk! The trio consists of the seasoned veterans from esteemed bands such as Djevel, Nordjevel, Urgehal and Koldbrann, and January 5th 2024, they will unleash their debut single “Siste Skanse”.
Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/sisteskanse
Jordsjuk plays fierce, deliciously primitive and groovy black metal with their feet planted in both death and corruption. They are embodying the future of Norwegian black metal, and you can expect catchy and effective songs combined with introverted lyrics about mental burdens, doomsday, and the general discomfort plagues the human mind. Their extreme and raw sound immediately grabbed the attention from the renowned metal label Indie Recordings, known for working with bands like Gaahls WYRD, Kampfar, 1349 and Carpathian Forest.
Erlend Gjerde, Managing Director at Indie Recordings states:
„Finally! I`ve been waiting for this sound and feeling for years now. Cold and blackened rock-metal at its finest giving you that thumbs-down feeling we all love“.
Besides landing a recording deal with Indie Recodings, Metal Injection also recognized Jordsjuk as one of Norway’s most promising new groups, solidifying their potential as torchbearers for the future black metal scene. Their upcoming single “Siste Skanse” narrates the post-doomsday experiences of the last survivors, and their lack of meaning in the aftermath.
The band states:
“Nekro times needs nekro music..! We’re here to bring you death and doom with a groove!”
