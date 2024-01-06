Introducing the blazing inferno of black metal’s future: Jordsjuk!

Prepare for a groundbreaking new voice in the realm of black metal: Jordsjuk! The trio consists of the seasoned veterans from esteemed bands such as Djevel, Nordjevel, Urgehal and Koldbrann, and January 5th 2024, they will unleash their debut single “Siste Skanse”.

Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/sisteskanse

Jordsjuk plays fierce, deliciously primitive and groovy black metal with their feet planted in both death and corruption. They are embodying the future of Norwegian black metal, and you can expect catchy and effective songs combined with introverted lyrics about mental burdens, doomsday, and the general discomfort plagues the human mind. Their extreme and raw sound immediately grabbed the attention from the renowned metal label Indie Recordings, known for working with bands like Gaahls WYRD, Kampfar, 1349 and Carpathian Forest.

Erlend Gjerde, Managing Director at Indie Recordings states:
Finally! I`ve been waiting for this sound and feeling for years now. Cold and blackened rock-metal at its finest giving you that thumbs-down feeling we all love“.

Besides landing a recording deal with Indie Recodings, Metal Injection also recognized Jordsjuk as one of Norway’s most promising new groups, solidifying their potential as torchbearers for the future black metal scene. Their upcoming single “Siste Skanse” narrates the post-doomsday experiences of the last survivors, and their lack of meaning in the aftermath.

The band states:
“Nekro times needs nekro music..! We’re here to bring you death and doom with a groove!”

Bereitet euch auf eine bahnbrechende neue Stimme im Black Metal vor: Jordsjuk! Das Trio besteht aus erfahrenen Veteranen von renommierten Bands wie Djevel, Nordjevel, Urgehal und Koldbrann und wird am 5. Januar 2024 ihre Debütsingle „Siste Skanse“ veröffentlichen.

Hier kommt ihr zur Single : https://orcd.co/sisteskanse

Jordsjuk spielen heftigen, primitiven und groovigen Black Metal mit ihren Füßen in Tod und Korruption verwurzelt. Sie verkörpern die Zukunft des norwegischen Black Metal, und man kann eingängige und effektive Songs erwarten, kombiniert mit introvertierten Texten über mentale Belastungen, Weltuntergang und das allgemeine Unbehagen, das den menschlichen Geist plagt. Ihr extremer und rauer Sound erregte sofort die Aufmerksamkeit des renommierten Metal-Labels Indie Recordings, das für seine Zusammenarbeit mit Bands wie Gaahls WYRD, Kampfar, 1349 und Carpathian Forest bekannt ist.

Erlend Gjerde, Managing Director bei Indie Recordings, erklärt:
„Endlich! Auf diesen Klang und dieses Gefühl warte ich nun schon seit Jahren. Kalter und geschwärzter Rock-Metal vom Feinsten, der dir dieses Daumen-runter-Gefühl gibt, das wir alle lieben.“

Neben einem Plattenvertrag mit Indie Recodings erkannten Metal Injection Jordsjuk auch als eine der vielversprechendsten neuen Gruppen Norwegens, die ihr Potenzial als Fackelträger für die zukünftige Black-Metal-Szene festigten. Ihre kommende Single „Siste Skanse“ erzählt von den Erfahrungen der letzten Überlebenden nach dem Weltuntergang und ihrer Bedeutungslosigkeit im Nachgang.

Die Band selber sagt:

„Nekro-Zeiten brauchen Nekro-Musik..! Wir sind hier, um euch Tod und Untergang mit einem Groove zu bringen!“

