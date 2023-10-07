Thrash Metallers ERADIKATED Release their Debut Album ‚Descendants‘

YOUNG SWEDISH THRASH METAL BAND ERADIKATED RELEASE THEIR FIRST FULL-LENGTH ALBUM OCTOBER 6th

After releasing two successful singles since March, and playing several prestigious shows during the year, the young Swedish thrash metal band Eradikated will finally release their debut album Descendants.

On October 6th this beast will be unleashed in its full glory and we hope that the world is ready for this sonic attack. Descendants is a concept album containing a dark and dystopic story about climate change, human greed and ignorance, but also rebellion, hope and the need for resistance.

The 11 tracks are a diverse mix of fast, heavy and technical thrash metal, where the common theme spells aggression.

Listen to the album here: https://orcd.co/descendants



„’Descendants’ is to be enjoyed from start to finish. Preferably in one sitting. Then you’ll be able to grasp the album at the core and take in the atmosphere fully. It’s not a bunch of singles stuck together like much of today’s music. Rather it’s a proper album like back in the day.“ – Erland Östberg (Eradikated)

“DESCENDANTS” – A MODERN THRASH METAL EPOS

Right after the contract with Indie Recordings was signed in November 2022, work began on planning the release of Eradikated’s first full-length album Descendants, which now finally is about to be unleashed on October 6th. The record is produced by Eradikated themselves and recorded by the band’s guitarist Ragnar Östberg in his own studio East Hill Audio, then mixed and mastered by the well-respected Gustav Brunn at All In Audio. The whole theme of the album is a dystopia and all the lyrics a coherent story, written by lead singer and guitarist Elvin Landaeus Csizmadia. The purpose with Descendants is to listen from start to end, partly to get the story straight, but all the 11 tracks are also composed to fit together and create a natural flow where you don’t want to skip any songs.

Descendants is a diverse mix of fast, heavy and technical thrash metal where the common theme spells aggression. Even though you clearly can hear some influences of the 80’s Bay Area scene, Eradikated is not to be seen as some retro thing. This is a young, raw and uncompromising band that without a doubt is ready to take on the world – they are the voice of a new generation.

“Descendants is about an apocalyptic near future where climate disasters are ravaging humanity and greed has left everyone to fend for themselves. The lyrics tell a story of pain and suffering, and of different forces who try to bring about a new world. It’s basically about a future I hope we can avoid.”

– Elvin Landaeus Csizmadia (Eradikated)

HISTORY AND FUTURE OF ERADIKATED

After playing together as The Generations Army since 2015 in the same constellation, releasing three albums on their own and doing over 200 live shows, the band felt it was time for the next step in their career. With the same members, the band therefore was reborn as Eradikated in September 2021. The first gig as Eradikated was at Plan B in Malmö on October 16, 2021, together with The Haunted. After some more club gigs and festival shows Eradikated was invited to support the legendary Anvil on all the Nordic dates during their Impact Tour 2022. Another highlight of course is the show at by:Larm in Oslo in September 2022, which pretty much was the main reason the band got signed by Indie Recordings.

On March 2nd, 2023, the first single Flames was released through Indie Recordings, accompanied by an intense video, which in less than a month passed 40,000 views on YouTube. On May 24th the follow-up Faced was released as the perfect warm-up for this year’s festival season, which Eradikated kicked off in front of their largest crowd so far when opening up Sweden Rock Festival as the first band on stage. Thousands of metal heads went crazy, and the show received an 8 out of 10 in Sweden Rock Magazine, the biggest music magazine in the Nordic region. Since then, they also played Gefle Metal Festival, the biggest festival in Sweden with only metal bands on stage. Ahead lies Summer Breeze Open Air in Germany and a Nordic tour, this time invited to support the mighty Soilwork. The best part of the story is that they are only getting started.