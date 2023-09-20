Oslo Ess Unleashes „En Dans På Nevroser“

Oslo Ess Unleashes Infectious Punk Rock Anthem „En Dans På Nevroser“ („Dancing On Neuroses“) as a Taste of Their Highly Anticipated Album!

Norway’s platinum-selling punk rock powerhouse, Oslo Ess, stands proudly as one of the biggest rock bands in the country. With their raw energy, infectious melodies, and empowering lyrics, they are now releasing an explosive new single before their upcoming album drops September 22nd.



Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/nevroser

„En dans på nevroser“ is a true Oslo Ess classic, with nods to iconic bands like Blink-182 and Green Day. The lyrics delves into the dynamics of relationships that vividly portrays contrasting perspectives. Their ability to blend the intensity of punk rock, relatable lyrics and irresistible hooks with infusing nostalgic elements has carved out a distinctive space in the music landscape.

About Oslo Ess:

Hailing from the heart of Norway, Oslo Ess has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, earning widespread acclaim and an impressive list of accomplishments. With two Norwegian Grammy nominations under their belt and the record for the most live shows in a year in Norway, Oslo Ess has solidified their reputation as a powerhouse live act and a band with an unrivaled work ethic.

The band’s chart-topping success continues to soar, with two number one hits on the Norwegian VG-list, firmly establishing Oslo Ess as one of the country’s most beloved and influential rock bands. With a sound that blends the raw intensity of punk rock with infectious melodies and relatable lyrics, Oslo Ess has carved out a unique space for themselves in the music landscape.

As Oslo Ess prepares to conquer international stages, they are also gearing up for an electrifying tour across Norway. With a series of highly anticipated live performances at renowned venues and festivals, fans can expect an unforgettable live experience this fall, filled with the band’s signature energy and punk rock spirit.

For more information about Oslo Ess, their new single, and upcoming tour dates, visit www.osloess.com.