Bokassa signing to Indie Recordings

June has hit Oslo hard, and as we are melting away in the sun, we have some blazing hot news – we are venturing on brand new adventures with Norwegian stoner punk crusaders Bokassa this summer! We are super stoked to welcome this hard working and ferocious gang to our label.
Erlend Gjerde CEO of Indie Recordings comment: “Hell Yeah! Bokassa bring the stonerpunk to Indie Recordings! We`re thrilled to start working with them and their amazing team on their coming albums.
Let`s go!!”
Through heavy touring, high technicality and unique punkified take on stoner metal, Bokassa has managed to build an impressive career in no time.
Following a furious and hard-hitting EP “War on Everything” (2015) Bokassa released their critically acclaimed debut album “Divide & Conquer” in 2017 which caused an avalanche of attention around the Norwegian band.Their sophomore album “Crimson Riders” followed in 2019 and did not disappoint.
2019 also marks the year when the band got handpicked by Lars Ulrich to support Metallica alongside Ghost on their summer stadium tour all over Europe, UK and Russia. The legendary drummer hailed them as „his favourite new band“ and described them as „Insanely fucking cool“ after hearing the trios first album Divide & Conquer.
In 2020 they released the digital EP «Live At The BBC» from their BBC Radio 1 live session recorded at the legendary Maida Vale studio in London, and the band was also nominated for a Norwegian Grammy as «Breakthrough of the year». The following year they released their third album «Molotov Rocktail». The record went to number 18 on the Norwegian album charts, like previous releases this album was met by great enthusiasm from international media.
Metal Hammer stated: «With such eminent replayability, Molotov Rocktail threatens to burst the bubble separating ‚classic – sounding‘ records and straight – up classics, easily delivering the most fun stoner record since Monster Magnet’s Powertrip in the process.»
All through their career the band has been an extremely active and potent live band. Bokassa have played some of the world’s biggest rock & metal festivals like Wacken, Hellfest, Download, Rockfest,Tons of Rock. And they have toured all over Europe and Norway, supported the likes of Mastodon, Baroness, Judas Priest, Zebrahead and off course Metallica.
We are really exited to join them on further adventures, the journey has only just begun!
