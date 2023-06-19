Fight The Fight Are Finally Returning With The Brand-New Single „Monarch“

FIGTH THE FIGTH – MONARCH

Release: June 16th – 2023

Fight The Fight are the soundtrack to punch your inner demons.

But furthermore, Fight The Fight are one of the most-interesting alternative metal groups out there always pushing to evolve their soundscape and challenge their listeners. June 16th the band are finally returning with the brand-new single Monarch, their first new music since their critically acclaimed sophomore album Deliverance from 2020. Monarch marks the return of Fight the Fight to their metal thrones – with an epic new and powerful blend of intoxicating metal, and a new line-up, their music hit harder than ever before.

Fight the Fight comment:

After a few years of searching to find our path, we have found a direction that seems right for us.

When our former vocalist, Lars Vegas, quit the band, the remaining of us sat down and discussed our future.

We decided to come back stronger than ever and dig even deeper into our musical inspirations.”

And this track truly is something different. Through enticing melody lines – and brand new, compelling, and authoritative vocals, Monarch has Fight the Fight venturing into a metalcore soundscape, colored by deathcore vocals, and empowered by prog metal elements.

It’s catchy, new, and magnificent – not what you expected, but what you never knew you missed.

For Fans Of: Lorna Shore, Thy Art is Murder, Bloodbath, Whitechapel, Aviana

Fight the Fight

Tord Statle Larsen – Guitar, backing vocals

Fredrik Teig Bergstrøm – Guitar, main vocals

Hans-Magnus Endestad Hermansen – Bass, backing vocals

Baard Kolstad – Drums

ABOUT FIGHT THE FIGHT:

Norwegian high-octane metallers in Fight the Fight have created chaos in the Norwegian metal scene since their early teens. The energetic and impressively technical, yet melodic band, have played at all the major festivals in Norway, toured Europe several times, and received massive praise among others from Metal Hammer UK for their exceptional live performances! Their impressive live performances have let them play support for bands like Satyricon, Avenged Sevenfold, The Black Dahlia Murder, Dead By April, Kvelertak, and Mayhem.

Fight the Fight released their highly anticipated sophomore album titled “Deliverance” on September 18th via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Indie Recordings (worldwide ex. NA). According to the British daily newspaper The Sport, Fight The Fight “have crafted one of the 2020’s best metalcore albums, as ‘Deliverance’ injects a heavy dose of funk and groove into the genre”, while Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide, USA confidently states that “‘Deliverance’ is a charging and epic iteration by Fight The Fight.”