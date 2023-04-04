ERADIKATED – FLAMES

RELEASE DATE: MARCH 2nd

New Thrash Metal Act ERADIKATED Signs With Indie Recordings And Release First Single From Their Upcoming Debut Album Today

After witnessing a brutal live performance at by:Larm last year – resulting in an in-pronto meeting with Indie Recordings, it was only a question of time before a record deal between the band and the Norwegian record label was set in ink.



The collaboration is truly a perfect match for both parties.

Eradikated has proven to be Sweden’s hottest and most promising new thrash act, so when the opportunity arose to work with this extremely talented and aggressively driven young quartet, Indie Recordings – the Nordics biggest independent rock and metal record label, were quick to jump onboard.

Today, March 2nd, Eradikated´s very first single Flames is out everywhere. This is the first release from their upcoming debut album Descendants, which is set to be released October 6th.

Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/era-flames

„This entire album is faster, harder and more technical than anything we’ve ever done before. And the first single ‚Flames‘ is a perfect introduction of what’s to come! Consider it the spark that ignites the fire.“ – Ragnar Östberg (Eradikated)

NEW SINGLE AND FIRST FULL-LENGTH ALBUM



Immediately upon signing the record deal with Indie Recordings last November, the wheels were set in motion and plans for the release of the Eradikated´s first full-length album Descendants were initiated. Three singles will be released before the album in it´s massive and raging entirety will drop on October 6th.

The album is produced and recorded by the band themselves in Ragnar Östberg´s (guitarist Eradikated) studio East Hill Audio, before it was sent to be mixed and mastered by the renown Gustav Brunn at All In Audio, who has previously worked with acts such as Bomber, Obstruktion and Viagra Boys (live: sessions).

Descendants is a conceptual album that takes place in a near-distant apocalyptic future of anguish and rage, and all the lyrics make up a coherent story, written by front vocalist and guitarist Elvin Landaeus Csizmadia. The first glimpse of this dystopian saga is available now (March 2nd ) with Eradikated’s first single Flames and the accompanying music video.

The song’s rapid and explosive use of changing rhythms and tempo, paired with brutal riffs and a catchy chorus, makes Flames the perfect taste of what’s to come.

This is the spark that ignites, the accelerator, the inevitable uprise of the final revolt. No one escapes, no one is excused.

BACKGROUND AND HISTORY

After playing under the name The Generations Army since junior high in 2015 – and with three self-released albums and 200+ live shows, the band began to feel the need to take things one step further and professionalize their career. So under a new name, but with the same constellation The Generations Army reformed as Eradikated in September 2021.

Things quickly accelerated. A management agreement was signed with Martin Gustafsson and Republic 66, not long after that collaboration with booking agent Martin Karlsson in Concerts Alive was in place. Eradikated’s first gig was as support for The Haunted on their show at Plan B in Malmö October 16, 2021, and since then the milestones seem to keep piling up, including being invited to join legendary Anvil on their Impact Tour 2022 as support on all Nordic tour dates.

The band also got to single-handedly represent the Swedish hard rock and metal scene during the Norwegian showcase festival by:Larm 2022, in Oslo last September.

„One of the best thrash bands I’ve seen in years“, Kamran Haq (Live Nation UK/Download Festival) exclaimed in a Instagram story, and the band was immediately invited to a spontaneous meeting with Erlend Gjerde, CEO of Indie Recordings. The rest is history, but also the start of a great new phase in the band’s career.

„Eradikated’s gig at by:Larm 2022 was nothing but pure, raw chaos where the band really made an unforgettable impression in front of the large part of international metal and rock delegates. As one of the Nordic´s largest independent metal and rock record labels, we jumped on the chance to sign Eradikated the moment they showed interest.

We are extremely proud to welcome these extremely talented young Swedes, and look forward to showcasing them internationally!”

Erlend Gjerde – Indie Recordings



UPCOMING CONCERTS

April 5th – Indie Recordings Label Night, Inferno Metal Festival, Oslo

May 6th – Downtown Riot, Slaktkyrkan/Hus7, Stockholm

July 13th – Gefle Metal Festival, Gasklockorna, Gävle

ERADIKATED

Elvin Landaeus Csizmadia – lead vocals/guitar

Ragnar Östberg – lead guitar/vocals

Erland Östberg – bass/vocals

Calle Frogner Moberg – drums