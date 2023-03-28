Knogjärn Release Their Third And Most Hard-Hitting Album

KNOGJÄRN – MERA BEDÖVNING

RELEASE: 27.01.2023

From the melting, but still freezing and sunless North, we bring you yet another heavy banger from the Swedish Hard Rock champions Knogjärn!

Just in time for all your New Year resolutions to have broken, and when the full dread of the dark and lifeless mid-winter weekday has succumbed; Knogjärn will release their third and most hard-hitting album up to date! Mera Bedövning (Heavier Sedation (ENG)) will be out today January 27th 2023.





Listen to the album here: https://orcd.co/merabedovning

Wielded on tough luck, punk, hardcore and heavy, with a slab of metal and a sprinkle of rap, this well-dressed and openly spoken quartet has come to raise some havoc in the lethargic winter of everlasting hardships.

Don´t be afraid, Knogjärn is here!

For Fans Of: Everything raw, heavy, and hard.

ABOUT KNOGJÄRN

Knogjärn is a wonderfully zealous mix of genres. The result is a true hearted punk stew of music consisting of some metal, some hard rock, and a certain amount of punk, Rock N Roll and some hip hop/rap metal to give it that extra sprinkle. Their music is heavy, sometimes fast, but always catchy and with an attitude. „Mera Bedövning“ is proof of this, but it also displays a band in growth, a Knogjärn bigger and balder than ever before.

Their records are the testimony that Knogjärn always give 100%! Hard’n’heavy riffs with raging vocals and explicit lyrics speak beyond their vernacular, beloved by their ever-growing crowd of fans.The album was written by Knogjärn, Niclas Engelin co-wrote on „Aldrig mer“ and „Bedövning. Mera Bedövning was recorded and produced by Oscar Nilsson at Crehate Studios.

The tracks „Bedövning“ and „Aldrig mer“ were produced by Oscar Nilsson and Niclas Engelin.



KNOGJÄRN:

Kim Eriksson – Vocals

Markus Hurtig – Guitar

Rasmus Sörbom – Bass

Johan Hidén -Drums

Discography:

2015 – “Våldet i ditt Paradis” (Eng.: The Violence In Your Paradise)

2017 – “Marscherar och Förstör” (Eng.: March and Destruct)

2020, May – “Stora och Farliga” (Eng.: Bid and Dangerous)

2020. Nov – “Kvarlevor” (Single collection. Eng.: Remains)

2020, Dec – “Stora och Farliga” re-release with new bonus track

2022 – “Tungrott” EP

2023 – “Mera Bedövning”