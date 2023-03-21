﻿Pil & Bue With Their New Album „Special Agents“!

Raw, energetic, atmospheric, and dwelling;

Pil & Bue ticks all the boxes with their new album Special Agents that’s dedicated to the “everyday heroes” of our society.

After massive praise from fans and the media for their previous albums “Forget the past, Let’s Worry About the Future” (2016) and “The World is a Rabbit Hole” (2021)

Pil & Bue release their most anticipated album to date “Special Agents” on February 24th.



Listen to the album here: https://orcd.co/specialagentsp…



Pil & Bue comments on the album:

„We want to acknowledge people that include and take care of people around them.

We are watching the world, debating what we see, but also access the deep within ourselves in the search for purpose.

So, it is mainly a philosophizing album inspired by people like Nietzsche and Kierkegaard.

To a certain degree it is about detachment and becoming who you really are.

Our goal as human beings is to feel freedom and happiness, if so, just for a little while.

We still need more kindness and justice in the world.

And those themes will never leave our lyrics.

We are sick of war and profit.“

After their critically acclaimed third album “The World is a Rabbit Hole” (2021) Pil & Bue went back into Cederberg Studios in Kristiansand, Norway where they did the album to record “Special Agents” in known surroundings with people they trust

Co-producer and mixer Christer André Cederberg comments;

“This album has it all! Raw energy, pure music joy, anger, sorrow, humor and hope.

It is heavy, punk, dynamic,beautiful, melancholic, and experimental!

What more can you ask for?



FFO: The Mars Volta, QOTSA, Mew, Deftones, Metallica