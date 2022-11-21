Pil & Bue Release Fierce and Powerful New Rock Track „You are the Universe“

Pil & Bue comments: „Every now and then, everything just feels perfect.
Your, or our, entire existence. It may be for just a glimpse, of some wonderful yet powerful seconds.
But right then, you are the universe“
FFO: The Mars Volta, QOTSA, Mew, Deftones, Smashing Pumpkins
ABOUT PIL & BUE
With one of the best vocalists from Norway, Petter Carlsen, on vocals and guitar, and Gøran Johansen slaying the drums, they are an explosion of hard rock.
With subtle, but pronounced references to artists like Placebo, Deftones, Sigur Rós, Anathema and Mars Volta, Pil & Bue delivers “Hard, gloomy & joyful music…” (Metal Hammer NO) based on topics like memories, childhood aspirations, use of imagination, video games, and the intriguing online rabbit holes.
The band´s raw and melodic music quickly struck a note with Hollywood director Tommy Wirkola who included the Pil & Bue single “You Win Again” in his now cult-status movie “Dead Snow: Red vs. Dead” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival January 2014.
Also, their single “Fire” from their second album “Forget the Past, Let’s Worry About The Future” is featured on the end credits of Hollywood/Netflix blockbuster “What Happened To Monday” (2017).
Pil & Bue released their acclaimed third album The World is a Rabbit Hole in September 2021, an album which got rave reviews: 6/6 Scream Magazine (NO), 5/5 Metal´art (FR), 5/6 Norway Rock Magazine, 5 Altaposten, 7/10 Metalhammer UK og 11/15 from www.betreutesproggen.de.
PIL & BUE consist of:
Petter Carlsen
Gøran Johansen
DISCOGRAPHY:
Forget the Past, Lets Worry about the Future, 2016
