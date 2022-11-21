KAMPFAR Unleash the Culmination of Four Life Times Worth of Experience in Songwriting and Musicianship With the New Album „Til Klovers Takt“

Til Klovers Takt is an album that stands on the shoulders of everything that came before it in Kampfar’s catalogue.
It draws inspiration from the first song written 28 years ago as much as it leans on any other period in the band’s past.
Listen to the album here: https://orcd.co/tilkloverstakt
The surroundings of Hemsedal and Hallingdal with their rich history and awe inspiring nature forms the background for the stories told within the six chapters as well as influencing the tonal and rhythmical approach to the songs.
The result is a finely tuned album where each piece has its own voice and its own atmosphere, where nothing is accidental and where the band, having taken control of all aspects of the recording process, were able to create exactly the album they set out to release.
Til Klovers Takt is the culmination of four life times worth of experience in songwriting and musicianship, coupled with the hunger to always make the next work the best, it is the image of a band in their prime.
ABOUT KAMPFAR
Kampfar is one of the original Norwegian Black Metal acts. Approaching 30 years of existence and having grown to become one of extreme music’s premier live outfits Kampfar prevails and continue to be a force to be reckoned with. Releasing key albums that have both dominated and contributed to form the modern black metal scene as we know it today.
MEMBERS Dolk – Vocals Ole – Guitars Jon – Bass Ask Ty – Drums
CREDITS All music written and recorded by Kampfar. Additional vocal recordings by Stamos Koliousis
Mix and master by Jonas Kjellgren Artwork: «Village fire at night» by Heinrich Bürkel P-line: Kampfar C-line: 2022 Indie Recordings
