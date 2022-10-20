Norwegian Metal Scene’s Freshest Talent „STORM“ Release Hard-Hitting Music Video About Not Letting The Darkness Take Over.

Norway’s freshest talent in the Metal scene „STORM“ released his debut EP back in August!

Now he follows up with a hard-hitting music video for the title track „INVINCIBLE“, about not letting the darkness take over.

About the track he states;

“Invincible is about not letting anyone bring you down or let anything stop you from trying to achieve your dreams.

In the video, this is reflected with the fact that the demon is the one trying to pull me down.

It must not be allowed to win, you must be as strong as you possibly can and fight back to prevent it from taking over!“



Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?…

ABOUT INVINCIBLE EP:

Norwegian metalcore act STORM proves that talent has no age and delivers a huge debut EP packed with brutal riffs, roaring vocals, twists, and hooks that captures the listeners from the very first second!