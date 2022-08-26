«INVINCIBLE»

RELEASE DATE: August 26th

Norwegian metalcore act STORM proves that talent has no age and delivers a huge debut EP packed with brutal riffs, roaring vocals, twists, and hooks that captures the listeners from the very first second!



Listen here: https://orcd.co/epstorm



STORM is finally ready to release his self-composed debut EP and with this he has one goal; namely to show the world who STORM is. The EP consists of slamming riffs, brutal vocals, and lyrics about handling difficulties in life.

The result is a dynamic and outstanding EP.

„The theme for the EP has in many ways been how there is strength in facing difficulties and overcoming fears, and a big aspect of that is to not letting others stand in your way. All the different songs address different parts of those struggles. I wanted my debut to be really heavy and unique, and with this EP I present a little taste of what you can expect for me in the future!”

-STORM says

The press has already noticed the young talent, and Gaffa had the following to say after the release of STORM`s first single from the upcoming EP;

„Now the Norwegian metalscene has its own prodigy in the 13-year-old STORM.“

STORM draws inspiration from bands such as Bring Me The Horizon, Falling in Reverse, Motionless in White and Yungblud, and he is a part the new wave in music that appeals to a generation rather than to fans of a specific genre.



Track list:

Beautiful Pain

Break Yourself

Invincible

King

Crew:

Lyrics: Leo Davadi Sundli, Nora Eklo

Produced by: Martin Stenstad Selen, Erlend Gjerde, Tobias Østerdal

Vocal engineer: Olai Wanvik

Mixed by: Lars André Gussiås

Master: Morgen Nicolaysen

A&R: Erlend Gjerde

Project Manager: Celine Høie