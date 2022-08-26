Norwegian Metalcore Act STORM Proves That Talent Has No Age And Delivers A Huge Debut EP

26. August 2022 Patrick News 0

photo by Sebastian Ludvigsen

«INVINCIBLE» 
RELEASE DATE: August 26th

Norwegian metalcore act STORM proves that talent has no age and delivers a huge debut EP packed with brutal riffs, roaring vocals, twists, and hooks that captures the listeners from the very first second!


Listen here: https://orcd.co/epstorm


STORM is finally ready to release his self-composed debut EP and with this he has one goal; namely to show the world who STORM is. The EP consists of slamming riffs, brutal vocals, and lyrics about handling difficulties in life.
The result is a dynamic and outstanding EP.

„The theme for the EP has in many ways been how there is strength in facing difficulties and overcoming fears, and a big aspect of that is to not letting others stand in your way. All the different songs address different parts of those struggles. I wanted my debut to be really heavy and unique, and with this EP I present a little taste of what you can expect for me in the future!”
-STORM says 

The press has already noticed the young talent, and Gaffa had the following to say after the release of STORM`s first single from the upcoming EP;

„Now the Norwegian metalscene has its own prodigy in the 13-year-old STORM.“

STORM draws inspiration from bands such as Bring Me The Horizon, Falling in Reverse, Motionless in White and Yungblud, and he is a part the new wave in music that appeals to a generation rather than to fans of a specific genre.


Track list:

Beautiful Pain

Break Yourself

Invincible

King

Crew:

Lyrics: Leo Davadi Sundli, Nora Eklo
Produced by: Martin Stenstad Selen, Erlend Gjerde, Tobias Østerdal
Vocal engineer: Olai Wanvik
Mixed by: Lars André Gussiås
Master: Morgen Nicolaysen
A&R: Erlend Gjerde
Project Manager: Celine Høie

Ersten Kommentar schreiben

Antworten

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.


*