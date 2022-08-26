«INVINCIBLE»
RELEASE DATE: August 26th
Norwegian metalcore act STORM proves that talent has no age and delivers a huge debut EP packed with brutal riffs, roaring vocals, twists, and hooks that captures the listeners from the very first second!
Listen here: https://orcd.co/epstorm
STORM is finally ready to release his self-composed debut EP and with this he has one goal; namely to show the world who STORM is. The EP consists of slamming riffs, brutal vocals, and lyrics about handling difficulties in life.
The result is a dynamic and outstanding EP.
„The theme for the EP has in many ways been how there is strength in facing difficulties and overcoming fears, and a big aspect of that is to not letting others stand in your way. All the different songs address different parts of those struggles. I wanted my debut to be really heavy and unique, and with this EP I present a little taste of what you can expect for me in the future!”
-STORM says
The press has already noticed the young talent, and Gaffa had the following to say after the release of STORM`s first single from the upcoming EP;
„Now the Norwegian metalscene has its own prodigy in the 13-year-old STORM.“
STORM draws inspiration from bands such as Bring Me The Horizon, Falling in Reverse, Motionless in White and Yungblud, and he is a part the new wave in music that appeals to a generation rather than to fans of a specific genre.
Track list:
Beautiful Pain
Break Yourself
Invincible
King
Crew:
Lyrics: Leo Davadi Sundli, Nora Eklo
Produced by: Martin Stenstad Selen, Erlend Gjerde, Tobias Østerdal
Vocal engineer: Olai Wanvik
Mixed by: Lars André Gussiås
Master: Morgen Nicolaysen
A&R: Erlend Gjerde
Project Manager: Celine Høie
