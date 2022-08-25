Kampfar Release ‚Flammen fra Nord‘ And Launch Pre-Order For Their Upcoming Album ‚Til Klovers Takt‘

KAMPFAR – FLAMMEN FRA NORD

AUG. 24th

„A horse in the distance, rider atop in lavishly coloured garb, enters the valley. He calls himself a shepherd, a collector for the ones above.

Singing to himself in a foreign tongue, the calm melody betrays the fire beneath his words. He is here to save and to be saved; he is the word, and the word is him.“

Flammen fra Nord tells this story through two voices, a story depicting the alchemic reaction that arises when the one true flame tries to replace nature’s ancient fire.



Listen here: https://orcd.co/flammenfranord





Pre-orders for their upcoming album Til Klovers Takt also launched today and is available here: https://shop.indierecordings.n…