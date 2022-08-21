Nordjevel unleash a new single and music video “Of Rats and Men”!



With impenetrable fury and a burning riffs Nordjevel prove they are a force to be reckoned with.

“Of Rats and Men” is aggressive, atmospheric, and heavy black metal, and lyrically humans are compared to rats, referring to the black plague.

Listen here: https://orcd.co/ofratsandmen

Nordjevel are praised for their exceptional vocals on brilliant and brutal instrumentals. “Of Rats and Men” comes from the band’s recently announced album Gnavhòl which is set for release via Indie Recordings September 23rd.

Line up:

Doedsadmiral – Vocals

Destructhor – Guitar

Dominator – Drums

Dzepticunt – Bass

ABOUT NORDJEVEL

Nordjevel entered the international black metal scene in 2015 and spread like a plague, capturing audiences at festivals such as Inferno, Kaltenbach Open Air, Wacken, Hellfest, Bloodstock, Maryland Deathfest and In Flammen Open Air.

The band was founded by Doedsadmiral, and consists of established musicians from bands such as Ragnarok, Myrkskog and Dark Funeral.

Nordjevel`s brutal and true take on black metal impressed.

Their atmospheric and committed sound paired with high technical finesse, unique interplay and raw, unfiltered imagery, will give any black metal fan the chills.

With their self-titled debut album in 2016, they entered the black metal scene like a freezing storm and quickly became a force to be reckoned with.

In 2019, Nordjevel released the follow-up album “Necrogenecis”, and in 2021 they released the EP “Fenriir”. Both releases showing the hugeness Nordjevel are capable of, receiving raving reviews and top scores from press and fans all over the world.

All of Nordjevels releases has made it to numerous “best of the year lists”, and they have quickly proved their position in the international black metal scene. A new full-length album is now on the horizon, set for release September 23rd 2022.