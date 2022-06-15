DAILY INSANITY recruit new drummer and release new single!

There’s no rest for the wicked! Not even a year after the release of their critically acclaimed album „Chronicles Of War“ German old school thrashers DAILY INSANITY once more enslave the masses with the release of their brand new single „Doomed„. A furious old school metal beast with hard-hitting riffs.

With the release of „Doomed“ the band also confirmed that they have parted ways with drummer Gustl earlier this year for „personal reasons“. His replacement, Gene’s son and band manager Felix Pirk, joined the group and also recorded the new track with the band. Felix will make his live debut with DAILY INSANITY on the band’s „The Final Crusade Tour„.

DAILY INSANITY’s Gene states:

„The feedback on „Chronicles Of War“ was so amazing that we felt that we have to deliver more. We’re here to bring metal to the world, that’s what we do and that’s what we live for! And with this new single we’re crushing right into the next chapter of the band. We thank Gustl for his contributions and energy and wish him all the best. He will always stay an important part of the DAILY INSANITY legacy. We want to welcome Felix with open arms and are expecting for our fans to give him the welcome he deserves. At the moment we’re getting ready to bring all these new songs to you LIVE. We cannot wait to hit the stage… let the slaughter begin!“

Watch the official music video for „Doomed“ HERE !

Or visit your favourite streaming platform HERE!

17.06.2022 DE – Meissen, Sachsenkeller

18.06.2022 CZ – Prague, Black Pes

22.07.2022 PL – Torun, Dwa Swiaty

23.07.2022 PL – Warsaw, Metal Cave Club

09.09.2022 DE – Berlin, Slaughterhouse

16.09.2022 DE – Hamburg, Logo

17.09.2022 DE – Rostock, Alte Zuckerfabrik

14.10.2022 PL – Zagan, Klub Elektrownia

15.10.2022 DE – Magdeburg, Damned Souls

28.10.2022 DE – Jena, Rosenkeller

29.10.2022 CZ – Mlada Boleslav, Farářova Sluj

03.11.2022 DE – Nordhorn, Rockcafe The Dude

04.11.2022 BE – Eernegem, B52 Music Club

09.12.2022 DE – Lübeck, Rider’s Cafe

10.12.2022 DE – Wismar, Fellfresse

27.12.2022 PL – Slupsk, Motor Rock Pub

28.12.2022 PL – Poznan, Nowe Amore

29.12.2022 DE – Berlin, Slaughterhouse

04.02.2023 DE – Hamburg, Indra Club

More tour dates in other countries will be announced soon.