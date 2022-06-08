NORDJEVEL – SPORES OF GNOSIS

Release: June 7th

“Elusive and clandestine, raging and black. Like burning needles, piercing every soul and spirit-nerve.

We give you Spores Of Gnosis.“ – Nordjevel



Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/sporesofgnosis

Sinister new track from Nordjevel truly capture the raw nature of true Norwegian black metal.

“Spores of Gnosis” leads the listeners into an atmosphere surrounded by chaos and darkness.

Nordjevel entered the international black metal scene in 2015 and spread like a plague, capturing audiences at festivals such as Inferno, Kaltenbach Open Air, Wacken, Hellfest, Bloodstock, Maryland Deathfest and In Flammen Open Air.

They were founded by Doedsadmiral, and consists of established musicians from bands such as Ragnarok, Myrkskog and Dark Funeral.

Nordjevel`s brutal and true take on black metal impressed.

Their atmospheric and committed sound paired with high technical finesse, unique interplay and raw, unfiltered imagery, has the chills go wild on any black metal fan.

A new full-length album is now on the horizon in 2022.

CREDITS

Written by: Nordjevel

Lyrics by: Nordjevel

Recorded by: Fredrik Nordström

Produced by: Fredrik Nordström

Studio: Sudio Fredman

Mixed by: Fredrik Nordström

Mastered by: Fredrik Nordström

Artwork director: Doadsadmiral

Artwork: Khaos Diktator Design