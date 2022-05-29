Swedish Hard Rockers Knogjärn Delivers A True Rock Banger With Their New EP „TUNGROTT“

KNOGJÄRN – TUNGROTT

EP – RELEASE: 08. April 2022

Knogjärn’s take on melodic hard rock combined with heavier elements from hardcore and metal makes them the perfect music to shake of yesterday and move into the future with.

April 8th Knogjärn are finally ready to drop their new EP Tungrott!

Listen to the EP here: https://orcd.co/tungrott

The bands first two singles Hur många dagar kvar and Du väljer själv vad du dricker hit a powerful note with their engaged and active fans.

With melodic guitars, and backing vocals countering the brutal and powerful riffs and drums, Knogjärn manages to captivate and grab hold of their audience in a way that forces you to listen!

Tungrott’s focus track is the heavy hitting and addictive Lika Mycket Som Mig which starts of in the deliciously heavy and relentless sound we have come to know and love the band for.

Through fierce and aggressive rhythms with a fast-paced verses paralleled by an amazingly melodic chorus Knogjärn delivers what can only be described as a true rock banger.

The band who has organically reached 75 k streams on their first single are set to play a series of concert this fall, including support for Clawfinger in Oslo March 26th.