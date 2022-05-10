German old school thrashers DAILY INSANITY announce „The Final Crusade“ European tour!

Heavy thrashers DAILY INSANITY announce that they will embark on an extensive European headline tour. And this tour promises nothing but evenings full of headbanging and moshpits!

DAILY INSANITY’s Gene about the tour:

”Time is slipping by and we’re not getting any younger. So we’re looking forward to finally hit the road again. Fans can look forward to old school metal at its best with songs from “Conspiracy”, “Chronicles Of War” and we may also release something new to accompany the tour. As with the whole virus situation, you never know when you see each other again. So you better don’t miss these shows!”

On a bunch of dates DAILY INSANITY will be teaming up with death thrashers RISE OF KRONOS to play some exclusive co-headlining shows.

RISE OF KRONOS’ Tom added:

“We are really looking forward to join forces with our thrash brothers DAILY INSANITY to bring slaughter to the cities! To be back on the road is what we desire the most. We will present songs from our last three albums as well as our new album entitled Council of Prediction. Also we have a brand new live show prepared for you. Let’s have a great time!”

In support of the release of the new album, the band recently announced new tour dates including 3 German Co-Headline shows with death thrashers RISE OF KRONOS in December. See the full list of dates below.

Don’t miss out on this outstanding tour and secure your ticket now! The list of confirmed dates is below and the tour is expected to continue in 2023.

“The Final Crusade Tour 2022”

DAILY INSANITY + Guests

17.06.2022 DE – Meissen, Sachsenkeller

18.06.2022 CZ – Prague, Black Pes Club

22.07.2022 PL – Torun, Dwa Swiaty

23.07.2022 PL – Warsaw, Metal Cave Club

16.09.2022 DE – Hamburg, Logo*

17.09.2022 DE – Rostock, Alte Zuckerfabrik*

14.10.2022 PL – Zagan, Klub Elektrownia

15.10.2022 DE – Magdeburg, Damned Souls

28.10.2022 DE – Jena, Rosenkeller*

29.10.2022 CZ – Mlada Boleslav, Fararova Sluj*

02.12.2022 DE – Lübeck, Riders Café*

27.12.2022 PL – Slupsk, Motor Rock Pub

28.12.2022 PL – Poznan, Nowe Amore

29.12.2022 DE – Berlin, Slaughterhouse

*with Rise Of Kronos

Head to www.dailyinsanity.de for tickets and more information.