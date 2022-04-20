NORDJEVEL – GNAVHÒL

APRIL 12th

Nordjevel Unleash The Title Track Of Their Upcoming Album “Gnavhòl”, And Give Us A Detrimental Taste Of What Lies Ahead.

The Band Also Announce Their First Ever Latin American Tour

October 2022!



Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/gnavhol

“Gnavhòl” is a sinister and captivating track that leads the listeners into the atmospheric darkness of hell. With Norwegian lyrics they truly capture the raw nature of true black metal.

“From the stench of rotting flesh and the howling of twisted minds, we give you“

“Gnavhòl” – Nordjevel

Line up:

Doedsadmiral – Vocals

Destructhor – Guitar

Dominator – Drums

Dzepticunt – Bass



LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES 2022:

12.10 – Mexico – Monterrey

13.10 – Mexico – Mexico City

14.10 – Guatemala – Guatemala City

15.10 – El Salvador – SAN Salvador

16.10 – Colombia – Bogotá

19.10 – Ecuador – Quito

20.10 – Peru – Lima

21.10 – Chile – Santiago

22.10 – Argentina – Buenos Aires

23.10 – Brazil – São Paulo



ABOUT NORDJEVEL

Nordjevel entered the international black metal scene in 2015 and spread like a plague, capturing audiences at festivals such as Inferno, Kaltenbach Open Air, Wacken, Hellfest, Bloodstock, Maryland Deathfest and In Flammen Open Air.

The band was founded by Doedsadmiral, and consists of established musicians from bands such as Ragnarok, Myrkskog and Dark Funeral.

Nordjevel`s brutal and true take on black metal impressed.

Their atmospheric and committed sound paired with high technical finesse, unique interplay and raw, unfiltered imagery, has the chills go wild on any black metal fan.

With their self-titled debut album in 2016, they entered the black metal scene like a freezing storm and quickly became a force to be reckoned with.

In 2019, Nordjevel released the follow-up album “Necrogenecis”, and in 2021 they released the EP “Fenriir”. Both releases showing the hugeness Nordjevel is capable of, receiving raving reviews and top scores from press and fans all over the world.

All of Nordjevels releases has made it to numerous “best of the year lists”, and they have quickly proved their position in the international black metal scene. A new full-length album is now on the horizon in 2022.