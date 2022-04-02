Norwegian Black Metallers Kampfar Release Second Single „Urkraft“

KAMPFAR – URKRAFT

MARCH 31



Norwegian Black Metallers Kampfar Announce New Album Fall 2022 And Release Second Single „Urkraft“ today!

You can listen to it here: https://orcd.co/urkraft

The second step. Out the door, the creaking sound of it shutting behind you, and off you wander into the valley.

We have written an album, and we have recorded it. It was created and partially captured at home, in our little refuge, among the trees, below the mountain tops, right there by the river that is never silent. There are six parts, six stories, six conflicts, collected under one banner soon to be named for the world to hear. You will get to experience each one on its own, before they are released together in the fall.

For now, part two is ready for your ears. Join us and we will find true riches together

CREDITS



All music written and recorded by Kampfar.

Additional vocal recordings by Stamos Koliousis

Mix and master by Jonas Kjellgren

Artwork: «Norsk landskap med foss» by August Wilhelm Leu

Video by Carl Eek