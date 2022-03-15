Swedish Hard Rockers Knogjärn Release Second Single „Du Väljer Själv Vad Du Dricker“

Swedish Knogjärn (Eng.: Knuckle-duster) are that kick-ass kind of Hard Rock, right off the bat! Knogjärn drop music that makes you want to crack open a beer, turn the volume to 11 and rock ‘til you f***ing drop. Today, Knogjärn release their second single titled „Du Väljer Själv Vad Du Dricker“ from their upcoming EP!

Turn up the volume and listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/duvaljersjalv

KNOGJÄRN – Du Väljer Själv Vad Du Dricker

01.03.22

Knogjärn’s take on melodic hard rock combined with heavier elements from hardcore and metal makes them the perfect music to shake of yesterday and move into the future with.

Knogjärn will drop a new EP this spring and drops their second single „Du Väljer Själv Vad Du Dricker“ today.

The track is filled to the brim with aggressive energy demanding the listener to take charge of their own lives, and at the same time make them rock harder than ever before!

With melodic guitars and backing vocals countering the brutal and powerful riffs and drums, Knogjärn manages to captivate and grab hold of their audience in a way that forces you to listen!

ABOUT

Since the start in 2015, Knogjärn has delivered nothing but sonic raging anger with an unapologetic, IN-YOUR-FACE attitude. The foursome drops super-charged records, but they hit even harder when on stage: “We want you to like our live performance even if you don´t like our music”, the band states. Their records are the testimony that Knogjärn always give 100%! Hard’n’heavy riffs with raging vocals and explicit lyrics speak beyond their vernacular, beloved by their ever-growing crowd of fans, who has already started to cover themselves in Knogjärn-tattoos.

Knogjärn signed with Indie Recordings late 2020, released the EP “Kvarlevor” and re-released their latest album “Stora och Farliga” shortly after.