NORDJEVEL – WITHIN THE EYES

FEBRUARY 23RD

Nordjevel Unleash A Force Of Darkness With Their New Single “Within the Eyes” – And Announces Album In 2022.



Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/withintheeyes



Through distinctive vocals set to brutal instrumentals, Nordjevel leads the listeners into an empire of infernal rage filled with an obscure, barbaric darkness.

Within the eyes is the first single to be unleashed; “Within the eyes is a taste of the new atmosphere and aggression you can expect on our upcoming album” – Doedsadmiral

Conceptually, Nordjevel further evolves and ventures into even more sinister territories. Driven by war, destruction and hellish esoteric beliefs, they have created an album that is even darker and more brutal than ever before.

Line up:

Doedsadmiral – Vocals

Destructhor – Guitar

Dominator – Drums

Dzepticunt – Bass

ABOUT NORDJEVEL

Nordjevel entered the international black metal scene in 2015 and spread like a plague, capturing audiences at festivals such as Inferno, Kaltenbach Open Air, Wacken, Hellfest, Bloodstock, Maryland Deathfest and In Flammen Open Air.

The band was founded by Doedsadmiral, and consists of established musicians from bands such as Ragnarok, Myrkskog and Dark Funeral.

Nordjevel`s brutal and true take on black metal impressed.

Their atmospheric and committed sound paired with high technical finesse, unique interplay and raw, unfiltered imagery, has the chills go wild on any black metal fan.

With their self-titled debut album in 2016, they entered the black metal scene like a freezing storm and quickly became a force to be reckoned with.

In 2019, Nordjevel released the follow-up album “Necrogenecis”, and in 2021 they released the EP “Fenriir”. Both releases showing the hugeness Nordjevel is capable of, receiving raving reviews and top scores from press and fans all over the world.

All of Nordjevels releases has made it to numerous “best of the year lists”, and they have quickly proved their position in the international black metal scene. A new full-length album is now on the horizon in 2022.