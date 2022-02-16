Norwegian Black Metallers Kampfar Drop New Single „Lausdans Under Stjernene“ Today!

Norwegian Black Metallers Kampfar drop their new single

„Lausdans Under Stjernene“ today!

You can listen to it here: https://orcd.co/lausdans.

Kampfar – Lausdans Under Stjernene

Release: 16.02.2022

The return from the mountains is nigh. The four voices bringing with them a hexalogy of stories to share with the world, one by one, until the full picture is as vivid as the starry sky of Hemsedal on a crisp winter night.

More will be known in time, until then, dance like the Devil is watching and there is no morning in sight.



ABOUT KAMPFAR

Kampfar is one of the original Norwegian Black Metal acts.

Approaching 30 years of existence and having grown to become one of extreme music’s premier live outfits Kampfar prevails and continue to be a force to be reckoned with.

Releasing key albums that have both dominated and contributed to form the modern black metal scene as we know it today.

Their discography has been featured on numerous best-of-the-year lists and received honours such as the Norwegian Grammy for Metal 2019 for their album Profan.



Band Members:

Dolk – Vocals

Ole – Guitars

Jon – Bass

Ask Ty – Drums

Credits:

Sunniva Herland Monstad – Hardanger fiddle

All music written and recorded by Kampfar.

Additional vocal recordings by Stamos Koliousis

Mix and master by Jonas Kjellgren

Artwork is from „Self-Portrait with Death Playing the Fiddle“ by Arnold Böcklin

P-line: 2022 Indie Recordings

C-line: 2022 Indie Recordings