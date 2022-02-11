TORTURIZED unterschreiben bei Apostasy Records

Mit der Brutalität einer Abrissbirne und der Präzision eines Skalpells haben TORTURIZED eine Technik, die gefährlicher nicht sein könnte. Die Death-Metal-Band aus Magdeburg ist seit mehr als zwei Dekaden Teil der Underground-Szene und mehr denn je bereit, alles und jeden zu zermalmen… wie ihr Name schon sagt.

APOSTASY RECORDS kümmert sich nun um dieses wilde Monster, und wir können es kaum erwarten, endlich die Bestie zu entfesseln, die ihr neues Album geworden ist. Seid auf der Hut!

With the brutality of a wrecking ball and the precision of a scalpel, TORTURIZED have an approach that could hardly be more dangerous. The death metal band from Germany has been part of the underground scene for more than two decades and is now more than ever prepared to crush everything and everyone… as their name suggests.

APOSTASY RECORDS is now taking care of this savage monster and we can’t await to finally unleash the beast that is their crushing new album. Beware and prepare!

