Swedish Hard Rockers Knogjärn Release Brand New Single „Hur Många Dagar Kvar“

Swedish Knogjärn (Eng.: Knuckle-duster) are that kick-ass kind of Hard Rock, right off the bat! Knogjärn drop music that makes you want to crack open a beer, turn the volume to 11 and rock ‘til you f***ing drop. Today, Knogjärn release their brand new single titled Hur Många Dagar Kvar! Turn up the volume and listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/knogjarnhmdk!

Hur Många Dagar Kvar is a fast-paced and heated track, where aggressive and hard-hitting riffs are met by softer segments of melodic vocals and down tempo beats. All along building the song´s powerful roar of despair and hope, cause sometimes you need to hit rock bottom before you find the will to fight your way out.

With its explicit Swedish lyrics and an emphasis on the “Hard” in Hard Rock, the unique sub-genre of Swedish Hard Rock is something you’ve got to love.

Knogjärn are a band with their heart and soul buried deep within this genre. Their take on melodic hard rock combined with heavier elements from hardcore and metal makes Knogjärn into the perfect music to shake of yesterday and move into the future with.

Pumping up the listener and turning everyone into a true Swedish Hard Rock fan.

Since the start in 2015, Knogjärn has delivered nothing but sonic raging anger with an unapologetic, IN-YOUR-FACE attitude. The foursome drops super-charged records, but they hit even harder when on stage: “We want you to like our live performance even if you don´t like our music”, the band states. Their records are the testimony that Knogjärn always give 100%! Hard’n’heavy riffs with raging vocals and explicit lyrics speak beyond their vernacular, beloved by their ever-growing crowd of fans, who has already started to cover themselves in Knogjärn-tattoos.

Knogjärn signed with Indie Recordings late 2020, released the EP “Kvarlevor” and re-released their latest album “Stora och Farliga” shortly after.

With “Hur Många Dagar Kvar” the band is back with their first brand new single.

Ready to make you rock harder than ever before!

Band Members:

Kim Eriksson – Vocals

Markus Hurtig – Guitar

Rasmus Sörbom – Bass

Johan Hidén – Drums

Discography:

2015 – “Våldet i ditt Paradis” (Eng.: The Violence In Your Paradise)

2017 – “Marscherar och Förstör” (Eng.: March and Destruct)

2020, May – “Stora och Farliga” (Eng.: Bid and Dangerous)

2020. Nov – “Kvarlevor” (Single collection. Eng.: Remains)

2020, Dec – “Stora och Farliga” re-release with new bonus track