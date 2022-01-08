BATUSHKA & DIABOLICAL – Black Liturgy Pilgrimage – Tour Announcement!

Following the very successful Black Rituals tour in northern/central Europe this fall, Diabolical and Batushka are announcing that they are getting together again to do another European tour, this time focusing more on the southern regions of our continent. Although both bands have had busy tour schedules in recent years, a majority of the shows announced for this tour are in regions that neither band have visited for many years.

Celebrating 25 years as a band, Diabolical are preparing a special set with songs that haven’t been performed live in recent years, but also new material.



„The tour we did with Batushka last fall was far beyond our expectations. The atmosphere and the great attendance at the shows really proved to us that the live scene is very much alive and well, despite the obvious difficulties the last couple of years. So, we felt that we should get back out there again as soon as possible. As always, we aim to bring new material to the table. But since this will be a part of our 25 years anniversary celebrations, we are also aiming to bring some tunes to life that we haven’t played for some time. Can’t wait!“ comments guitarist Carl Stjärnlöv.

The band is also aiming to put out new material in 2022, for the first time since the critically acclaimed „Eclipse“ (Indie Recordings, 2019) to join another journey, this time focusing more on the southern regions of our continent.



– BLACK LITURGY PILGRIMAGE TOUR 2022 –



BATUSHKA

DIABOLICAL

Paradise in Flames

Eshtadur

Warhammer (12.04-16.04), Vananidr (19.04-30.04)

12.04 – Rom – Cluj Napoca – Form Space

13.04 – Rom – Bucharest – Quantic

14.04 – Bul – Sofia – Mixtape5

15.04 – Gre – Athens – Fuzz Club

16.04 – Gre – Thessaloniki – Fix Factory

19.04 – Aut – Vienna – Viper Room

20.04 – Slo – Kranj – Trainstation

21.04 – Ita – Milano – Legend Club

22.04 – Fra – Lyon – CCO Villeurbanne

23.04 – Spa – Barcelona – Boveda

24.04 – Spa – Bilbao – Stage Live

25.04 – Por – Porto – Hard Club

26.04 – Por – Lisbon – Rca Club

27.04 – Spa – Madrid – Caracol

28.04 – Fra – Montpellier – Secret Place

29.04 – Sui – Zurich – Wetzikon

30.04 – Fra – Caen – Le Cargo

(more dates to be announced)