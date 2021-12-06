Pagan Folk Visionaries Gåte Release Mesmerizing New Album „Nord“

Norwegian pagan folk visionaries Gåte release their mesmerizing new album titled „Nord“ today! The album is available on all streaming services, and you can listen to it here: https://orcd.co/nordgaate

“While working on Nord we had to figure out how to find strength in the small things,” vocalist Gunnhild Sundli comments. “It was a challenging task as Gåte is usually about how to make things big.”

On „Nord“, the band has really taken a step back to fully explore their musical potential and expression through a more traditional and acoustic perspective. And though there definitely is something simple and clean about Nord, the power in the courageously heartfelt, raw, and epic soundscape Gåte manages to create seems even more present and complex than ever before.

“We learned a lot writing and performing the songs on Nord. About how we work with and towards music, but also about ourselves as a band”, Gunnhild says, and continues: “Nord has mapped out the very essence of Gåte´s DNA, and it has opened up new paths and made us stronger and braver.”



MusikReviews DE defined the album as „Nordic Folk at its best“ (14/15), while RockMusicRaider US described it as „one of the best folk pieces this year (…) and production with truly outstanding attention to detail“. FlyingFiddleSticks US called the album „enthralling“, while World of Metal Mag PT listed Nord as „Album of the Month“ #4.

„Nord“ is the full-length follow up of Gåte’s critically acclaimed EP Til Nord (May 2021) and marks the conclusion of Gåte as an acoustic outfit.