Instrumental Prog Trio NAVIAN Release Their Debut Album „Cosmos“

The instrumental prog trio Navian finally release their highly anticipated, phenomenal debut album „Cosmos“! The album is now available on all streaming services, and you can listen to it in its entirety here: https://orcd.co/cosmosnavian

Drawing inspiration from bands like Plini, Intervals, and Polyphia, Navian build their music on technical melodies, interesting rhythms, big soundscapes, and groovy hooks! „Cosmos“ is already critically adored, receiving praise both from the media and the fans. MetalHead.it defined the album as „….perhaps as grand as the cosmos itself!“, (10/10), while Music Ghouls (DE) described it as „creative, varied, and captivating“ (10/10).



Navian – „Cosmos“ Out Now!

Order CD & LP HERE!