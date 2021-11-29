Halcyon Days Release New Music Video „Sleepwalking“

Norwegian melodic hardcore clan Halcyon Days unleash their new music video for the track “Sleepwalking“ – WATCH the music video HERE!

„Sleepwalking“ is yet another banger from Halcyon Days‘ critically acclaimed, brand new studio album „Keep Myself From Sinking“! The album is available on all streaming services, and you can listen to it in its entirety here: https://orcd.co/keepmyselfhd



Heavy, groovy, and always melodic is how we know the sound of Halcyon Days. The aggressive attitude of their sound takes the best out of metalcore’s breakdown affinity and atmospheric layers that might remind you of genre leaders like Architects, While She Sleeps, and Our Hollow, Our Home!





Halcyon Days – „Keep Myself From Sinking“ Out Now!

Order CD, LP & more HERE!

Order digital album HERE!