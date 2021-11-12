Norwegian Alternative Folk Band Gåte Release New Single & Music Video „Svik“

Norwegian alternative folk outfit Gåte release their new single and music video „Svik“ today! Listen to the single here https://orcd.co/svik, or watch the music video HERE!

„Svik“ is a beautiful and bold tune that features Gåte at their boldest and most daring, unafraid to play with tempo, composition, and expression. The result is one hell of a track that ties all of Gåte’s strengths into one uncompromising tune. It is the story of a man, who tormented by his past becomes his own worst enemy. Of how the intoxicating path of revenge often leads to the devastating ruins of remorse, of how our anxieties and traumas hunt us, and in many ways also shape who we are.

The music video following the single is directed by Gunnhild Sundli herself. As she states: „Through the work with the music video, I have been able to give life to the atmosphere and the images I have in my head when I sing ‚Svik'“.

The music video for „Svik“ has been exclusively premiered via Metal Hammer UK!



„Svik“ is the second single off their upcoming album „Nord“, to be released on Dec 3 via Indie Recordings.

Gåte – ‚Svik‘ credits:

Music video director: Gunnhild Sundli

Movie by Valkyrien Productions: Arne Stoltenberg and Toni Kotka

Halling dancer/actor: Håkon Håvelsrud Odden

Actress: Gunnhild Sundli

Costumes: Inger Hallström Stinnerbom

Music composed and arranged by Sveinung Sundli og Jon Even Schärer

Music engineered by Magnus Børmark

Lyrics by Nora Eklo