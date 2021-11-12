Halcyon Days Release Their Highly Anticipated New Album „Keep Myself From Sinking“

Incredibly energetic metalcore outfit Halcyon Days finally release their highly anticipated new album „Keep Myself From Sinking“! The album is available on all streaming services, and you can listen to it in its entirety here: https://orcd.co/keepmyselfhd

Heavy, groovy, and always melodic is how we know the sound of Halcyon Days. The aggressive attitude of their sound takes the best out of metalcore’s breakdown affinity and atmospheric layers that might remind you of genre leaders like Architects, While She Sleeps, and Our Hollow, Our Home!

Halcyon Days – „Keep Myself From Sinking“ Out Now!

Order CD, LP & more HERE!

Order digital album HERE!

—

Based out of Oslo, Norway, Halcyon Days are a hard-hitting melodic metal band. Since their beginning in 2012, they have released two EP’s, and two albums.

Their debut album ‚.ELEVATE‘ was frequently playlisted and recommended on Norway’s national radio, NRK P3. Two years after their debut album, they released their self-titled EP in 2016, scoring more than 350k total streams on digital platforms.

The EP was met with an amazing response worldwide, putting the band on the map outside of Norway. The band signed with Indie Recordings and released their second full-length album, with the title „Rain Soaked Pavements & Fresh Cut Grass“ June 15 2018. Metal Trenches (US) stated that the album is “one of the better metalcore releases of the year”, while PureGrainAudio (CAN) defined it as “a superb example of melodic metal/hardcore.”

The release hit 1 Million streams on Spotify and landed the band their first big shows outside of Norway at festivals like Summer Breeze Open Air, Reeperbahn Festival and High Five Summerfest. The band have been working with legendary names in Metal as Daniel Bergstrand, Fredrik Thordendal and Henrik Udd for their third full-length album – out now via Indie Recordings.



“Keep Myself From Sinking” – tracklist:

1. Awakening

2. Hands of Time

3. Shadows

4. Collapsing Walls

5. Keep Myself From Sinking

6. Collecting Scars

7. Sleepwalking

8. Better Days

9. Face Exposed

Halcyon Days are:

Steffen Johansen – Bass

Robbe Madsen – Vocals

Ulrik Linstad – Guitar

André Sørensen – Guitar

Eirik Løvås Bjerke – Drums