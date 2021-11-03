Instrumental Prog Trio Addiktio Release New Album “Anthem for the Year 2020” Out Now!

Norwegian prog trio Addiktio release their highly anticipated second full-length „Anthem for the Year 2020“ today! Being influenced by fellow Norwegians like Motorpsycho, Shining and Elephant Nine to international artists as Mutemath, Mew and Led Zeppelin, Addiktio create a stellar sonic experience and deliver a unique blend of modern instrumental prog music.

Listen to the album in its entirety here:

https://orcd.co/anthem2020album

Addiktio – „Anthem for the Year 2020“ Out Now!

The talented trio members are all active as session musicians for several Norwegian acts, where the most known internationally are Shining and Ina Wroldsen, and the most known nationally are Gabrielle, Darling West, Marit Larsen, Odd Nordstoga, Ida Maria, Lido ++.

With this record, Addiktio deliver a unique soundtrack and leave us with plenty of possibilities for different interpretations. While it seems to be a middle finger to the year of the pandemic, it was already done before the pandemic hit in. “Its title took on a whole new meaning for us as the year took its toll”, says Ruben. Besides that, 2020 was a difficult year for the Norwegians as well. Postponed gigs and releases made it hard to get out on stages, however, there was room for geeking out in the studio and creating content. Addiktio’s result is their strongest material to date, underlining their thrive to write iconic music outside the box, while always cherishing their musical integrity and constantly delivering their strong vibes of energy, majesty, and melancholy.

Tracklilst:

1. Anthem for the year 2020

2. Genetic circus

3. The grand farewell

4. Spectacle

5. Epidemic orchestra

6. Dreadmill

7. North

8. An ode to the end

Discography:

2018 – “Verraton”

2021 – “Anthem for the Year 2020”

Line-up:

Håkon Sagen – Guitars

Thomas Gallatin – Drums

Ruben Oma – Bass