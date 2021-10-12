German old school thrashers DAILY INSANITY unleash „Chronicles Of Riffs“

These visuals are as raw and violent as the thrash metal coming through from Daily Insanity!

Less than one month ago German heavy thrashers DAILY INSANITY released their critically acclaimed debut album Chronicles Of War. In support of the release the band revealed a mind-blowing music video trilogy to support the album promotion cycle. Now the band in association with director Ronald Matthes, who is well known in the heavy metal scene for his work for bands like Volbeat, Machine Head, Sodom and Doro Pesch, premiered the directors cut of the video trilogy entitled „Chronicles Of Riffs„. Fans now have the chance to see the whole story of the music video trilogy in one go and with a reworked soundscape.

DAILY INSANITY’s Gene states:

„The idea for the trilogy was to tell a story that doesn’t have anything to do with the songs, but rather stands as a kind of visual statement for the entire album. The story tells of a soldier who has to go to war. He leaves his family and meets his best buddy, whom he loses a little bit later in a battle. It all ends with the soldier dying lonely. The question „Is it worth it?“ is a big one and in general, symbols and metaphors are playing a big role in our trilogy. We always wanted to present the whole story in one short movie after the album is released and here we are. Ronald did an amazing job and the whole crew worked hard to make this happen. The result is amazing!“

Watch „Chronicles Of Riffs“ HERE !

In support of the release of the new album, the band recently announced new tour dates including 3 German Co-Headline shows with death thrashers RISE OF KRONOS in December. See the full list of dates below.

FKP Scorpio in association with Rotten And Poor Promotion presents:

DAILY INSANITY

Chronicles Of War Tour 2021 – 2022

28.12.2021 DE – Berlin, Slaughterhouse

29.12.2021 DE – Hamburg, Astra Stube

30.12.2021 DE – Kiel, Pumpe

11.02.2022 PL – Grudziądz, Sztukateria Art & Music Pub

12.02.2022 PL – Słupsk, Motor Rock Pub

18.02.2022 PL – Żagań, Klub Elektrownia

19.02.2022 CZ – Prague, Black Pes Club

22.07.2022 PL – Toruń, Dwa Światy

23.07.2022 PL – Warsaw, Metal Cave Club

28.10.2022 DE – Jena, Rosenkeller

29.10.2022 CZ – Mlada Boleslav, Farářova Sluj

More tour dates in other regions of the world will be announced soon.